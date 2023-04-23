Latin America settles in a deep crisis of confidence in the Governments and their leaders. A global survey carried out by the consulting firm Edelman, which will be presented next Tuesday in a joint forum with EL PAÍS, shows that the four most populous countries in the region, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, suffer a significant deterioration in the perception that the citizens of the Executives and their main political leaders have. This cycle of distrust worsened in 2022 and continues today and, although this year’s barometer registers a slight upturn, the Administrations continue to be at the bottom of the least valued institutions, with an average of 37%, followed by the media, which they include social networks and stand at 45%. The list is headed, on the other hand, by companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which respectively account for 64% and 60%.

The case of Argentina is bloody. Only 20% of the population trusts the government. The South American country faces presidential elections next October and the president, Alberto Fernández, has just taken a step back, renouncing his candidacy. The economic crisis and inflation (which in March registered the highest data since the corralito crisis in 2002) determines political dynamics and also affects the climate of mistrust. The survey collects, for this purpose, a collapse of the so-called “economic optimism”. It is a global phenomenon, with a drop of 17 points compared to last year, from 71% to 54%, and 24 of the 28 countries analyzed at historical lows. Latin America is no exception and in Argentina only 43% of those surveyed believe that their situation and that of their families will improve within five years.

This horizon does not differ much in Brazil and Colombia, where the citizens who look with confidence at the Government represent 40%, which in all cases has shown signs of improvement after the last elections. The images of the coup attack by a crowd of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro to the headquarters of the three State powers on January 8 are the most recent example of the challenge facing Brazil and the responsibility that the Executive of Luiz Inácio Lula has today. da Silva to weave a new relationship with the population. Meanwhile, in Colombia Gustavo Petro, who took office less than nine months ago, is trying to start a new cycle with a package of ambitious structural reforms. It is not enough for the majority of Colombians to perceive a rapprochement from the Administration, although in the Andean country the institution that comes out worst off, according to the survey, is the media.

In Mexico, the percentage of people who trust the Government is somewhat higher and stands at 47%, although the gap with other social references is significant. 71% of Mexicans prefer to trust companies and 68% in other types of organizations such as NGOs. The case of the North American country is, on the other hand, an exception, since unlike what happens in other latitudes and outside this barometer, opinion studies usually attribute less wear and tear to the popularity of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has entered the final stretch of his term.

Political leaders, journalists and CEO

The general tendency towards distrust is also reflected by another question in the study, which included around 1,150 participants in each country. In Latin America, only 26% of those surveyed trust government leaders, a figure similar to last year. Journalists do not approve either and remain at 40%, while scientists lead the ranking with 79% and, in line with the good reputation of companies, 65% trust the top executives or CEOs of their own companies. On the other hand, the fact that even a social environment such as citizens or the closest one such as the community or neighbors generate trust in half the population is revealing of the political environment and polarization.

The vicious circle of mistrust and polarization

One of the consequences of this cocktail of factors is a climate of deep polarization. According to the Edelman study, there are four forces contributing to the deepening of the gap. It is about pessimism regarding the future of the economy; the “institutional imbalance” that makes, for example, that companies and NGOs are the only institutions perceived in Latin America as “ethical and competent”, in the antipodes of governments; the class division and the so-called “fight for the truth” in the media, which “today do not generate the same levels of trust, social networks are particularly mistrusted”.

The polarization is perceived with special virulence, once again, in Argentina. The country tops the ranking closely followed by Colombia, the United States, South Africa, Sweden and Spain. That is, its population not only recognizes the deep existing divisions, but also shows resignation to the possibility of overcoming them. Brazil and Mexico are located in a “severe polarization” risk strip, along with, for example, the United Kingdom, Germany, France or Italy. Among the primary causes of polarization, respondents see “the rich and powerful,” “hostile foreign governments,” and “government leaders” as a “dividing force.” Instead, most perceive teachers as a “unifying force.” And in this regard there is a particularly significant fact. Only 32% of Latin Americans would be willing to help a person who did not agree with them or their point of view. And around 80% would prefer not to have them as neighbors or to work with them.

social fears

Social fears are another of the factors that deepen polarization, which, at the same time, acts in reverse, worsening those same fears. The main concern in Latin America is violence, specifically violence in the streets, which 65% identify as the main spigot of polarization. The region is going through a security crisis that goes from Mexico to Chile, has an impact on public conversation and weakens governments. Even so, the second issue indicated as a reason for division is another of the great fears, the economy and the slowness of development (50%), followed by the inability to address social challenges, prejudices and discrimination, and personal finances. A central issue of political debate in many countries, such as “the end of democracy”, on the other hand, barely ranks eighth.

WHO and information

The crisis of confidence also affects large multilateral organizations. The World Health Organization (WHO) is considered globally as the most trustworthy organization, above the United Nations in general (whose trust is decreasing in 21 countries) and the European Union. The publication of these data coincides with the third anniversary of the covid-19 pandemic, which in April 2020 was in full expansion phase throughout the world. At that time, the demand for reliable and rigorous information became an urgent need and, with these premises, the Edelman barometer reflects that the least reliable media are, by far, social networks, while those perceived as most reliable are the engines. search, followed by traditional media.

