Sparks between Marko and Perez, from Mexico they downplay it

Helmut Marko he has been using the carrot and stick method with his drivers for decades: if they make mistakes, the Austrian makes himself heard, in person and above all with the media. At 80, the Austrian is unlikely to change his modus operandidespite the latter proving ineffective with Sergio Perez. Checo he is a rider who needs to be “pampered” especially in times of difficulty, and he has demonstrated this this season, collapsing in performance just when his boss began to target him through the Austrian press.

The #11 of Red Bull, however, should take Marko’s comments as an incentive to do better: this is the opinion of his Argentine colleague from the Latin American section of ESPN Fernando Turnstiledoyen of South American journalism who has followed Formula for 47 years.

Tornello’s words

“Mexican fans must accept Marko’s words with a smile. We can’t get angry about everything he says. He is simply a provocateur. He is a tough man, he does it to tease and prod the drivers so that they get more out of the car and improve in terms of determination. I believe this is why he made these comments about Checo“, these are his words to the Mexican newspaper This“.

The offending phrase

The latest attack – inadmissible in form and content – caused a great stir in Formula 1, to the point that the FIA ​​had to officially warn the Red Bull advisor. Marko called Perez a “classic South American who can’t concentrate“. Beyond the geographical uncertainties (most of Mexico is in fact part of North America), the Austrian apologized in person to the pilot for the racist comments.