How many stadiums in the world would be able to pay a standing ovation to a goalkeeper for having confirmed a phenomenal penalty saver? Many, perhaps all. How many stadiums in the world would be so grateful to that goalkeeper that they would also give a standing ovation to his trainer, in the warm-up of a match that is not even that important after all? Few, maybe one. The bombonera. The one that Sergio Romero, the Chiquito with a big smile like an exit on the edge of the area, has definitively conquered. If Boca Juniors is in the Copa Libertadores semifinals it is also (a lot) thanks to him.