From meteor to protagonist: Thiaw is the big surprise of this Milan

Milan beat Tottenham 1-0 thanks to a goal by Brahim Diaz. But one of the great protagonists of this success is certainly Malick Thiaw, who in his debut in the Champions League wins over Stefano Pioli and the Rossoneri fans with a performance of the highest quality. The comment of our Marco Pasotto



#meteor #protagonist #Thiaw #big #surprise #Milan #Video #Gazzetta.it