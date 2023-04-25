Meta, the parent company of Instagram, controls 15% of internet traffic. UNSPLASH (UNSPLASH)

Guaranteeing that present and future technologies are ethical and that discrimination does not increase is a challenge that governments and institutions face. However, while connectivity increases, we are still far from its benefit being equal. The report of the Digital Society in Spain 2023 of Fundación Telefónica It shows that the world of the Internet continues to advance, but control remains in the hands of a few. Only six digital platforms generate more than half of the total network traffic. And while 90% of Europeans have access to this channel of information, this figure does not reach 40% in Africa.

Internet traffic increases non-stop and around 35% annually, but only six large companies generate more than half of this movement. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, controls 21% of the total, followed by Meta, with 15%. Then there are Netflix (9%), Apple and Amazon (4%) and Microsoft (3%). According to the report, that translates into higher costs for network operators in the European Union. Therefore, the report insists that “it is urgent to develop a legislative proposal that addresses the asymmetries of bargaining power in the digital ecosystem, so that large traffic originators pay a fair and reasonable price for the services provided to them” .

“We have to reconsider whether it is fair that only six global companies, none of them of European origin, are monopolizing more than 50% of network resources, which all citizens should enjoy. This is as if nothing more than six large transport companies that monopolize more than 50% of the highways, it would not seem very correct or the most equitable. It is the type of matter that we have to continue fighting for”, assured Sergio Oslé, CEO of Telefónica Spain, during the presentation of the report this Tuesday, in Madrid.

The other challenge is to solve the black box effect of artificial intelligence. The report details a study carried out by IBM around the world, which showed that more than half of the companies that use artificial intelligence assume that they do not monitor the origin of the data that feeds it, cannot explain the decisions it makes and nor does it have ethical policies to avoid biases.

In this sample, more than 60% of companies stated that they cannot explain with certainty the decisions that artificial intelligence makes, they do not monitor the origin of the data they use to feed machine learning systems and that they have not designed a policy either. ethics around their way of applying them. Finally, 59% acknowledge not taking action against possible cyberattacks that could alter the proper functioning of the algorithms.

A specific problem with these oversights is when, for example, a company uses artificial intelligence to pre-select candidates. If the algorithm trained to identify the optimal profiles has used the data on the characteristics of the employees hired in recent years, and that among these there is a minimum proportion of women, the system may erroneously assume that women are less preferable than women. men and, consequently, rule out female candidates in advance.

Pablo Gonzalo, global manager of Knowledge and Culture at Fundación Telefónica, points out that artificial intelligence already generates, and will generate, many opportunities, for example, in the field of health and disease diagnosis. However, to avoid biases, discrimination and that it is a technology that is developed under ethical criteria, much remains to be done. “The pending issue is to make all artificial intelligence systems and all companies much more aware of the need to monitor systems. It is worrying because artificial intelligence learns from the data and if the data is biased, it will inevitably offer biased conclusions”, Gonzalo explains to EL PAÍS.

The lack of talent in Spain

Spain ranks seventh in terms of digitization among EU member states, two places higher than last year, and is only surpassed in this area by Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland and Malta. While it has a very advanced infrastructure endowment, it is below the European average when it comes to digital talent, such as specialists in cybersecurity and web development.

And there is a gender gap that cannot be closed. Between 2012 and 2021, the number of women in ICT professions has not increased by even 1%. In almost a decade, it went from being 18.7% to 19.4%. According to their estimates, with these parameters, it would take 32 years for the number of women employed in digital activities to be equal to that of men. “All the institutions have spent many years trying to ensure that there are more female vocations in the field of STEM [ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas] and yet it doesn’t seem to be working. I think that one of the main elements is the references, that is, that there are really more and more women in the technological field and that they are references for girls”, adds Gonzalo.

The report also highlights that the practice of teleworking has not maintained the volume that it displayed during the pandemic, but has instead fallen since then. Between the beginning of 2021 and the end of 2022, the number of active people who telework has fallen from 17% to 12%. In addition, the percentage of companies that allow telematics has also fallen from 50% in 2021 to 40% in 2022. But it is something that affected small companies more. While it can be seen that in companies with more than 250 employees teleworking has become something permanent, with a variation of only two points, in small companies it has fallen by around 10 points.

