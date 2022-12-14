The Adidas commercial that brings together the World Cup versions of Messi. adidas

Argentina has returned to the final of the World Cup. The last time they did it was in 2014 when they faced Germany, which they lost after extra time. Further back, in 1986, Diego Armando Maradona rose to fame as the Argentine myth by winning the most coveted trophy in soccer along with his teammates. In 1978, during the Argentine dictatorship, Mario Kempes and company rose as world champions. In Qatar, the Albiceleste wants to be crowned again and do it in what will be the last World Cup for their captain, Lionel Messi.

Quilmes looks for miraculous coincidences

Quilmes beer has made its ads during the World Cup a tradition. For 2022 they prepared a short story in which they break down the similarities between the events that occurred during the 1986 World Cup and the 2022 World Cup. What if the final was played at noon, what if it rained in Buenos Aires on the same dates… Even a tribute to Charly García and Pedro Aznar: Speaking to your heart. All are ingredients for Argentines to believe again in Messi’s team, the best footballer of the last 20 years.

The Messi of all time gather for the last dance

The undoubted protagonist of the Argentine team is Messi. Adidas set out to recreate with technology the Messi who debuted in the World Cup in Germany in 2006 with the number 19. There also appears the Messi spoiled by Diego Armando Maradona, his coach at the World Cup in South Africa. The full Messi came out, having recovered from an injury to command Argentina in the championship played in Brazil, where he reached the final, but lost it. The version of the 2018 PSG footballer also looks like playing with the current Messi who has already reached the final. It is a video narrated by the journalist Fernando Palomo in which the Albiceleste captain gives a message with his feet so that his compatriots can have hope for the team again.

everyone’s flag

The TyC sports channel launched an announcement prior to the match between Argentines and Mexicans, in the group stage. In the video, a man who personifies the sun on the Argentine flag speaks of the patriotic symbol that has accompanied Argentines in the days of glory and those that have not. “It is the flag of my homeland, of the born sun that God has given me”, comments the sun man.

Schneider mocks logic

“What are you looking at silly? Go there”, launches the Schneider brewery to the logic of the world. The company uses Messi’s phrase after Argentina’s triumph against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The PSG star reprimanded one of the Dutch players who tried to distract him during an interview. The brewery used this viral moment to dismantle all the moments in which Argentine soccer beat reason.

A Christmas with Messi

Qatar has gone down in history as the most atypical World Cup of all, taking place between November and December. In past editions it was held during the months of June and July. The World Cup final will be on December 18, a week before Christmas. That is why the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has turned to the feeling of hope of Argentine fans who aspire to win their third World Cup in history. “And you: what did you ask dad Lionel?” He asks himself in the video.

