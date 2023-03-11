Jenna Ortega dazzled the public and even Hollywood directors after her performance as Wednesday in merlin adams —its translation into Spanish. And it seems that thanks to this, more doors are opening for the actress who could appear in a new project of Tim Burton: Bettlejuice 2.

Tim Burton directed several of the episodes of merlin adamsthe Netflix series that starred Jenna Ortega who, after the end of the first season, expressed the great interest and affinity she had with the dark world.

However, it is now that the rumors begin about Jenna Ortega could be in arrangements to play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, in a new installment of the famous cult horror story: Bettlejuice.

bettlejuice It premiered in the 80s so it has been a long time without updating its releases. The film is directed by Burton and the main character was also created by him.. The actors who will return with the second installment of the famous film are Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and of course, Burton is being sought as a director, although it is not yet an official fact.

Source: Netflix

beetlejuice grossed over $74 million with its worldwide release, with only 15 million budget. Despite this, no further installments of the story have been created, as the director focused his attention on other projects. However, his film won several awards.

We recommend: Netflix: Melina will have a second season

Where will Jenna Ortega appear?

Your next project will be Scream VI, pthe movie in which she will play Tara Carpenter. Besides, of course, the second season of Merlina for Netflix which does not yet have a release date but which contemplates the fall 2023 season.

The teasers for the second season are out.

What is Bettlejuice about?

It is a horror comedy story that focuses on a married couple who die but remain in their old home. However, when some living tenants arrive, the ghosts will be forced to resort to Bettlejuice, who will be in charge of making them leave the house.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.