Choosing the ideal destination for a romantic getaway is very important and the unbelievers They are very clear about that; therefore, there are five favorite places for those people who have extramarital encounters.

According to a survey of Gleeden, the leading platform for extramarital encounters, the landscape of affairs has evolved. Where Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey once reigned, unique destinations are now emerging.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It should be noted that the survey was carried out online, between April 1 and 20, 2023 and was directed to the 7,505 users of Gleeden in Mexicoor, who positioned the following five destinations as their favorites for an extramarital getaway on holidays:

Merida Yucatan

Mérida, the jewel of southern Mexico, tops the list of preferences. Its enchanting options range from cenotes to beaches, making it a versatile destination for clandestine getaways.

Some choose to relax in Puerto Progreso, while others prefer to stroll along Paseo Montejo and feast on the local cochinita pibil.

Vineyards of Querétaro

The vineyards of Querétaro are a paradise for secret lovers. Wine tastings and picturesque landscapes provide the perfect setting for clandestine romance. According to Gleeden data, varieties such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc are preferred to stoke passion.

Tuxpan, Veracruz

Tuxpan, although less known, is an ideal option for those looking to go unnoticed. Its various beaches, such as Villamar and Cocoteros, provide privacy for intimate moments.

From relaxing on the sand to exploring the reefs in ecotourism areas like “El Huerto del Bambú”, there are activities for everyone.

Tijuana Baja California

Tijuana, with its exquisite cuisine and vibrant nightlife, attracts thrill-seeking lovers. In addition to exploring local vineyards, visitors can enjoy water activities and indulge in exquisite cheeses and wines, all in an atmosphere of discretion and passion.

León, Guanajuato

Despite its conservative reputation, León has become a popular destination among infidels. Its central location and relative lack of fame offer the perfect anonymity.

In addition to enjoying the architecture and shopping, lovers can plan their getaway during the famous hot air balloon festival in November.

Gleeden's survey reveals the most common strategies used by cheaters to justify their escapades. From courses and professional conferences to meetings between friends, the excuses are so varied.

However, a small percentage is still looking for the perfect excuse to unleash their passion on new horizons.