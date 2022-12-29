With 36 thousand new cases every year prostate cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in men after the age of 50. The goal of hormone therapy is to block the growth of the disease,” he explains Massimo DiMaionational secretary of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) —: it is used in patients with advanced cancer, in the presence of metastases, and aims to control the tumor for as long as possible, often even for many years. Furthermore, sometimes it is proposed for a limited period of time even when the diagnosis occurred at an earlier stage and the patient underwent surgery or radiotherapy.