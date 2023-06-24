It was 1970 and a Gigi Riva with a relaxed face was doing sandblasting in Cagliari. More than fifteen years later, in a summer in the late 80s, Diego Armando Maradona was floating in the waters of the Gulf of Naples, and no, he wasn’t on a luxury yacht, but sprawled out on a small boat with Vesuvius in the background. However, the leap forward of forty years is a must. Today many Serie A players are still busy with their respective national teams, but there are also those who do not have commitments between friendlies and national teams and have therefore decided to leave the tents, leaving for the most disparate destinations with the sea which obviously dominates .