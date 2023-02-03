From the Mediterranean diet to antibiotic resistance, passing through a tax relief system that allows general practitioners and dentists to increasingly be a resource for the health system and for the country. These are just some of the topics on which the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) and the National Association of Italian Dentists (Andi) discussed with the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, in the presence of the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato.

General practitioners and dentists have expressed full agreement with the Government’s positions in wanting to protect and enhance a natural diet, which aims at recovering all the characteristics that make the Mediterranean diet an element of longevity and health. On the contrary, they are wary of food models which to date leave several question marks open and which need to be verified in terms of long-term effectiveness and efficiency on health. Then there was talk of antibiotic resistance.

“I underlined the need to think also about inter-ministerial projects with respect to antibiotic resistance for the control of the use of antibiotics and for the possible contamination of food through the use of fertilizers or waste water”, underlined Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg).

“It is well known how much pathologies of dental origin can influence the prescription of antibiotics. It is a subject that involves dentists and family doctors in a close understanding, who together can act in the territory to reduce the use and abuse of such drugs”, highlights Carlo Ghirlanda, national president of Andi.

On the sidelines of this discussion, Fimmg and Andi then addressed the issue of support for health professionals who work with a VAT number, both with respect to expensive energy and with respect to the possibility of generating new resources for the country’s GDP directly and indirectly. “We need a government policy that elaborates with an inter-ministerial intervention – Scotti and Ghirlanda reiterate – ad hoc projects on simplification models, tax exemption on investments by professionals and decontribution on personnel recruitment to be applied to professional health areas such as those represented by Fimmg and Andi Interventions that concern those professionals, in short, who participate in the satisfaction of the Lea to allow the system to hold and become increasingly efficient”.