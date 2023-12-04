On the 2024 budget, “now the government will present its amendments and then there will be the parliamentary debate. There will not be a closure of the government on everything with a final armor. Let us also try to listen to the sensitivities expressed by the opposition”. As the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani after the government’s meeting with the majority and opposition group leaders in the Senate, answering a question on the hypothesis of a maxi-amendment of the government to the maneuver.

“We have accepted the opposition’s requests for reassurances that the government will table its amendments and that it will be possible to have a tough, but still open, discussion on these amendments in the Commission. We hope that the government will be able to file its amendments within this week”, the minister then said regarding the work on the budget.

“Of course, I want the shortest time possiblenot because I want to limit the debate but because my concern is that the Chamber too is allowed a discussion that is not too restricted as unfortunately has happened in recent years. If the government files the amendments within this week, discussions could begin in the Commission as early as next week“, he adds.

“But predicting the timing is difficult now. Tomorrow we have a meeting of group leaders who must express their opinion on the Budget and we’ll see”, added Ciriani, who however does not completely discard the option of a continuation “between Christmas and New Year”.

“The government – continues the minister – is working on some fronts. The most important is that of doctors’ pension. I spoke with Minister Giorgetti, they are still working on it. We hope it will be ready quickly.”

The opposition’s request

A clear political signal from the government, starting from the Advances Decree, to also proceed with the work on the budget. This is what the opposition is asking for at the end of the meeting of the majority and opposition group leaders in the Senate. These signals, as emerges from the declarations of the group leaders of the M5S Stefano Patuanelli, of the Pd Francesco Boccia, of Avs Tino Magni and of Italia Viva Enrico Borghi, should be essentially three: the possibility of presenting in the Chamber agendas for the Advances Decree in which there is a commitment to include in the budget law some issues left out of the decree, the commitment not to place confidence in the legislative decree and to have the amendments to the budget law arrived within this week in order to be able to have a broad discussion in the Commission Senate budget.

“We have said clearly that we are here to solve the country’s problems. And those problems today are called pensions – the doctors are going on strike tomorrow -, they are called healthcare, they are called work, and we hope that tomorrow the vote against wages will not be confirmed in the Chamber minimum because it would be a bad signal.” Senator Boccia said this, specifying that “we have no obstructionist spirit if the problems of Italians are resolved. Since the budget law is closely linked to the Advances Decree, we asked for answers on this which we consider relevant , starting with social security ones. Then we all together asked that the government tell us which issues to intervene in the budget law”.

“It was an interlocutory meeting and it was commendable that Minister Ciriani wanted to hear from the majority and the opposition. Of course, there is still a lack of answers on the issues. For example, on pensions, we still don’t know how we want to address the topic”, said the senator Patuanelli adding that “the issue of the so-called ‘treasure’ has also been put on the table, but it is not an issue that is relevant at the moment, because it is certainly not the 100 million that can resolve the issues that are still open”.