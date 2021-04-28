Families will receive a one-time child bonus of 150 euros from May 2021. The corona bonus is a gift, especially for families with low incomes.

Hamburg – The coalition committee of the German federal government has decided on a further child bonus for families in its Third Corona Tax Aid Act. As in 2020, families with children will receive another one-off special payment, this time it is 150 euros.

The nationwide corona bonus is paid out by the family benefits office to all households that are entitled to child benefit, regardless of income. The Federal Family Ministry speaks of 18 million households in Germany that will be supported with the special payment this year. Benefit from it Hartz IV recipients not only of fewer sanctions* because of Corona. Previously was already in one Legal proceedings more money for the unemployed* has been decided.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, the payment is made a few days after the regular child benefit payment; the final digit of the child benefit number provides orientation. With the one-off special payment, it is crucial that the family bonus is not offset against the maintenance advance or state-related social benefits. This state comes especially for people who are dependent on services such as Hartz IV Corona bonus for families* in times of the pandemic. Often families have to buy new, modern and digital school materials for the distance learning they have set up. * 24hamburg.de and merkur.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.