Omroep MAX will broadcast new episodes of the popular program from May 22 Bed & Breakfast. It concerns the remaining five episodes of the season that already started in February, but will be broadcast in two parts.
In the first episode of the last series, a visit is made to a B&B in De Achterhoek, Omroep Max reports. In the program, B&B owners visit and inspect each other’s establishment.
Bed & Breakfast has been on television since 2012. The program usually attracts more than a million viewers to NPO 1.
