From May 1, 2021, the procedure for buying and selling used cars will change. It will be possible to carry out the transaction using the portal of public services. This became known from orders Minnumbers.

Thanks to the changes, users will be able to sign documents using an electronic signature and send documents for registration with the traffic police online.

Only individuals will be able to conduct a transaction through state services, and only when it comes to a used car.

For the transaction, the seller must upload a package of documents to the site: vehicle passport (PTS), registration certificate (STS), OSAGO policy (if any) in the name of the old owner and submit an application on the State Services portal. Also, the seller will need to choose whether to keep the license plate.

The experts also noted that the registration of the transaction through the website of state services will allow the buyer to find out more information about the car and the owner. For example, are there any restrictions, fines or debts imposed on the car, writes Autonews…

Earlier, on March 17, the most popular car brands from dealers in the Russian Federation became known. So, in 2020, about 11% of people bought Lada cars. The second place belongs to Mercedes-Benz models (7.38%). Volkswagen cars (6%) are in the top three.