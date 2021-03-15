As a result of the assault with kidnapping included that Ángel Di María’s family suffered while the Argentine disputed the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes for the League 1, began to emerge background of other footballers of the parisian club who went through similar situations.

Among those who were victims of the robberies are other Argentines such as Mauro Icardi and Ezequiel Lavezzi. Also some international stars such as the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico and the Brazilians Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

The modality is repeated: the criminals enter the houses when the players are absent, either because they have a game or a trip. The victims? Always PSG footballers -or their families-, the most important and millionaire club from France, especially since the Arab businessman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi acquired the institution in October 2011.

In this way, the European media already speak of a “wave of robberies” in Paris Saint-Germain. They do not even rule out the possibility that the insecurity events have been caused by the same band, far from being disconnected and isolated cases.

In this sense, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who told Di María the news of the assault, expressed at a press conference that “the group is concerned”: “There are extra-football situations with which we have to be attentive. I think the footballers are the first to know, like us, of the disappointment of having lost three points. The group is concerned, but not only because of the defeat but because of other situations that you (the journalists) already know. “

The list of stolen PSG footballers

Angel Di Maria: this Sunday, March 14, Ángel Di María was replaced in the match against Nantes to receive the news that a group of criminals had entered his home. The RMC Sport media reported that Jorgelina Cardoso – a woman from Rosario – and the two daughters were at their Parisian home at the time the assailants entered the home and detained them. Although CNN and beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri reported that the situation had turned “extremely violent”, none of the victims were injured, according to the first information.

The moment when Ángel Di María leaves the court against Nantes and receives the news that a group of criminals entered his home.

Marquinhos: in parallel, also while the match was being played in the Parc des Princes, the other PSG player who suffered a similar situation was the Brazilian Marquinhos. In this case, his parents were mugged at their home in Paris and they were not injured either.

Mauro Icardi: a little further back, at the end of January 2020, Mauro Icardi was the victim of a theft in the Parque de los Príncipes, while I was on my way to Lorient to play a match corresponding to Ligue 1. His partner, Wanda Nara, and their children were also away from home at the time of the assault. What was stolen from the Icardi family? The official information spoke of a riot that reached more than 400 thousand euros and included watches, jewelry and luxury clothing.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi were not at their mansion when the assailants entered, in January 2020.

Sergio Rico: days before, on Friday, January 22, the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico suffered the same situation in his duplex located in Neuilly-sur-Seine. The thieves took 25,000 euros in cash, luxury watches and jewelery, according to the French press. At the time of the theft, the goalkeeper was facing Montpellier.

Dani alves: in February 2019, the victim was the Brazilian Dani Alves, who was disputing a commitment against Montpellier. In total, the stolen jewelry and watches were valued at half a million euros. Finally, the suspect was found and sentenced to one year in prison and another exempt from compliance, according to the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

The criminal who stole half a million euros from Dani Alves in February 2019 was sentenced to one year in prison. AFP photo.

Thiago silva: in December 2018 it was that of the then captain of the team, the Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who also suffered losses estimated at several hundred thousand euros product of a robbery. His home in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital was attacked when PSG faced Nantes, also in the Parc des Princes.

Eric Choupo-Moting: The Cameroonian forward was the victim of an assault in late November 2018 worth approximately 600,000 euros. When the criminals entered the house, located in the fourth place of a building west of Paris, the footballer I was playing Liverpool for the Champions League.

According to a spokesman for the cause, Ezequiel Lavezzi “had his house ransacked” in 2014. AFP photo.

Ezequiel Lavezzi: in 2014, the victim was Ezequiel Lavezzi, who suffered the theft of several safes in his home in Paris. As reported by an official spokesperson for the cause, the former player of the Argentine National Team “They robbed his house”. Everything happened while the “Pocho” he was on tour in Qatar with PSG. In this case, the criminals entered the house forcing a door on the ground floor and searched the different rooms. The total of the robbery, as well as the complete list of objects, was not released.

The list goes on and on in almost the same conditions: players who are in the middle of a football game when thieves enter their house.

