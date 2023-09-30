EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“What can they do to us? Take us prey? “Again?” Karina Pankievich asked her friends, gathered in a boarding house in the Sur neighborhood of Montevideo, one of the few that rented rooms to transvestites in Uruguay in 1993. The blows of the Uruguayan dictatorship were still felt. (1973-1985), who had been cruel to them and anyone who showed a dissident appearance, voice or ideas. In democracy, the travas, as they were derogatorily called, continued to be persecuted and repressed by the police. Their job opportunities were limited to sex work and getting a rental guarantee was a pipe dream. They were weathered by violence, still whole, but very tired. “We have to do something,” insisted Pankievich, who was 30 years old at the time.

Karina Pankievich (center) marches with her companions. Natalia Rovira

Her friends supported her, they raised some money, they bought paint, some colored balloons. “Fear makes you sick. “Solidarity protects,” they wrote on a banner. Her adrenaline, Pankievich confesses to América Futura, won over the fear that had followed her since she was 13, when her family kicked her out of the house. They met at the Obelisk in Montevideo on June 28, 1993, on a cold and humid night, genuinely Montevideo. From there they marched thirteen blocks along the main 18 de Julio Avenue to the University of the Republic. About 30 people walked with their arms linked and their faces uncovered, many others did so with masks or camouflaging their faces with hats and scarves, for fear of being identified. “We are here not so much for ourselves, but for the new generations,” Pankievich said before the few cameras that were present at that first “homosexual pride march,” which brought together about 100 people.

As an early activist, Pankievich has participated in almost all the marches that since 1993 have celebrated diversity and vindicated the rights of the LGBT+ community in Uruguay. Yesterday she was no exception and she was in the 30th edition, this time in spring, more accompanied than on that first occasion. Much more: 150,000 people, according to the organizers, packed and walked along Montevideo’s Avenida del Libertador to the emblematic 1° de Mayo square.

Attendees at this afternoon’s march in Montevideo. Natalia Rovira

“Enough of impunity and looting of rights,” was the slogan that marked the day, in reference to the victims of the LGBT community during the dictatorship, as well as the obstacles encountered in the implementation of the achievements achieved. Between speeches and proclamations, thousands of people of all ages marched and danced wrapped in rainbow flags. “Joy”, “freedom”, “respect” and “love” were the words that resonated most in the streets of Montevideo.

Attendees to the march. Natalia Rovira

Among the crowd walked Diego Sempol, 51 years old, teacher and researcher, student of these marches. “The objective has always been to occupy public space to give visibility,” says Sempol. He looks back and remembers that, in Uruguay at the beginning of the 20th century, the political project of creating a homogeneous national identity was very successful, which blocked the possibility of social diversity. “The march disputes this homogenization project,” he adds. In the 90s there was talk of “pride”, but progressively that category was displaced by “diversity”. “Because the problems of discrimination are intersectional,” he points out. The march for diversity, Sempol continues, calls upon all that social heterogeneity to confront the different forms of discrimination, whether due to sexual orientation, gender, ethnic origin, social class…

Hundreds of people march through the streets of Montevideo. Natalia Rovira

Starting in the 21st century, the movement was conquering rights related to the Uruguayan LGBT community: in 2003 and 2004, laws against discrimination were approved; In 2007, legislation was legislated in favor of concubinal unions; In 2009, a new rule enabled the change of name and registered sex; In 2013, the equal marriage law was approved and in 2018 the comprehensive trans law. “There is a part of Uruguayan society that has significantly changed the way it relates to this issue. This is evident in the call for the march and in the integration of sexual dissidence in many social groups,” says Sempol. That does not mean, she points out, that hate or anti-rights groups have disappeared. On the contrary, he maintains that society is going through a strong activation of this trend. “In Uruguay and globally,” he adds.

The comments of Sol Casada, 24, who was present this Friday to celebrate diversity, but also to ask that acquired rights be effectively fulfilled, go in that direction. In his case, he explains, he was able to make the gender transition supported by his family, he received good medical care and this year he will finish his degree in Psychology. However, she assures that hers is an exception. In Uruguay, the trans population does not have adequate health care, nor is the 1% labor quota established by law. Like Sempol, the young woman warns of the “regional wave of hate or anti-rights speeches,” which have practical consequences. Weeks ago, they point out, a trans woman was attacked in Piriápolis (east of the country) and in March of this year another was murdered in Rivera (north). “In different parts of Uruguay there are hate attacks [contra la población LGBT]. We must fight them and combat these speeches,” says Casada.

Sol Casada prior to the start of the march. Natalia Rovira

During this march, many also remembered the ten years of validity of the equal marriage law and the impact it had in Uruguay. “Once the law was approved, it seemed important to us that there be an immediate effect,” recalls Sergio Miranda, who introduced this rule by marrying his partner, Rodrigo Borda, in 2013. Miranda maintains that the Uruguayan legislative framework continues to be at the forefront and that the international LGBT community views the country favorably. “In fact, we have had a lot of immigration of the Russian and Brazilian LGBT population during the period of [Jair] Bolsonaro and from Caribbean countries, such as Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic,” says Miranda, who is in charge of the Diversity Secretariat of the Municipality of Montevideo.

Karina Pankievich in the first march in 1993.

In the midst of a festive and crowded atmosphere, the LGBT+ community of Uruguay has claimed the political nature – not partisan politics, they clarify – of the march for local diversity. In this sense, they defend that the movement stays away from the sponsorship of commercial brands and avoids becoming a “great commercialized pilgrimage.” 30 years after taking to the streets of Montevideo, the president of the Trans Association of Uruguay, Karina Pankievich, marched in the front row, grateful for the 61 years that life has given her and the path she has traveled. “I have been in activism for 34 years, fighting for social, non-partisan policies. Political parties pass and civil society remains, we have to learn to work together,” concludes Pankievich, who in 2019 was declared an Illustrious Citizen of Montevideo for her defense of human rights.