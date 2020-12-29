M.arius Lau tried to make eye contact with his parents and friends in the stands. His first assignment in the local arena as a professional of the Artland Dragons was imminent. The 20-year-old called the moment when he played for the second division basketball players of his home club almost a year ago as “indescribable”. Shortly before his substitution, he gave his chewing gum to a friend at the jury table. Then he went into the field. For the club, for which he has been a big fan since childhood, as a hall flooring installer, as a drummer, as a mop and even as a mascot on the sidelines.







In the warm costume of club dragon Tobi, Lau was challenged almost as much as at a basketball game. He needed five to six liters of fluid during a match. He got the job because his colleague didn’t have time. “There is practically no task that Lau has not yet held at the Dragons,” says the club’s homepage. The Quakenbrücker didn’t have to ponder for long and slipped into his new dress. “I slipped in there,” Lau told the German press agency. That one day the fans from the small town in Lower Saxony with around 13,500 inhabitants would cheer him on as a basketball player – he didn’t think of that at the time.

Connected to the Artland Dragons

Lau started at TSV Quakenbrück – the cooperation partner of the then Bundesliga club Artland Dragons – and also played for three years in the youth Bundesliga. At the age of 16 his basketball career seemed to be over. He suffered a “complicated torn ligament,” then switched to football. At the age of 19 he was attracted to basket hunting again, so he rejoined TSV Quakenbrück in the fifth division – a hobby.

Just like his other activities at Artland Dragons: He diligently mopped the parquet or created the atmosphere as Tobi the dragon. The professional team has long since stopped playing in the Bundesliga. In 2015, the company surprisingly withdrew for financial reasons. Only four years later did the German runners-up in 2007 return to the second division. Due to personnel problems, the club remembered its joker just in case in November 2019: Marius Lau. After a trial week, he convinced and was integrated into the professional squad. “I’m a huge fan, being there was surreal,” said the winger, describing his first steps in the first team.

“A completely crazy story”

“Marius is a Quakenbrücker boy who has a completely crazy story associated with the Dragons,” said managing director Marius Kröger. Lau is not part of the starting line-up, but his role as a supplementary player is very much appreciated. “In the past season he held his own with us and made a big step forward. That’s why we really wanted to keep him informed so that this great and crazy story can be written a little further in the future, ”explained Kröger.

In addition to basketball, Lau is training to be an educator in a kindergarten. The three to six year old children may not yet understand his fairytale story. But his story should make an impression on youth players. He went his way with “a lot of energy, will and discipline”. “You don’t have to be from the US to be a basketball player,” said Lau. “You can also come from Quakenbrück and achieve a lot. I’m very proud of that. “