Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 12:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sealed an agreement with former mayor of São Paulo Marta Suplicy (no party) for her to return to the PT to be vice-president on the ticket headed by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) in the 2024 municipal elections. the party in 2015, stating that the party was responsible for “one of the biggest corruption scandals that the Brazilian nation has ever experienced”, in reference to the facts revealed by Operation Lava Jato. It is not the first time that the PT member has interacted with politicians who were critical of him or the party.

In addition to Marta, the PT member has also forged alliances with historical opponents, such as Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), with whom he competed in the 2006 presidential elections. Today he is her vice-president. Other highlights are Paulo Maluf, Fernando Collor and Leonel Brizola.

According to political scientist Thiago Valenciano, from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), the alliances made by Lula are strategies to remove fierce opponents from the opposition to PT candidates. At the same time, the movements seek to guarantee electoral bases in the Legislature and attract voters further away from the PT government program.

“It’s the game of politics. Concessions to obtain a successful electoral result, granting support to political parties when necessary, including in the negotiation of commissioned positions and parliamentary amendments. Lula knows how to manage political crises and understands the difficulties she faces in each election. In this sense, he ends up being pragmatic and makes the necessary alliances,” he stated.

Marta Suplicy

Former mayor Marta Suplicy left the São Paulo International Relations Secretariat last Tuesday, 9th, after meeting with Lula at Palácio da Alvorada and closing an alliance with Boulos and returning to the PT. Marta was part of the secretariat of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who is a pre-candidate for re-election and has the Psolista as his main opponent. Her departure was seen as a “betrayal” by allies of the emedebista, which will be supported by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Marta was a member of the PT for 35 years and, in the party, she was a federal deputy (1995-1999), mayor of São Paulo (2001-2005), Minister of Tourism in Lula's second term (2006-2007), senator (2011-2015 ) and Minister of Culture under Dilma Rousseff (2012-2014).

In April 2015, Marta delivered a letter to the party's municipal, state and national leadership in which she asked for PT to disaffiliate, stating that the party was a repeat offender in cases of ethical misconduct. Outside the party, she supported Dilma's impeachment in 2016.

Geraldo Alckmin

In the 2006 elections, Lula's main opponent was Geraldo Alckmin, who was a member of the PSDB for 33 years and was governor of São Paulo at the time. The election took place during the discovery of the Mensalão scandal, and Alckmin used the campaign to associate the PT member with the corruption scheme. In response, the PT member attacked the governor, saying that he was an expert in the “dismantling process” of São Paulo’s public policies.

In 2016, at the PSDB convention that launched businessman João Doria for City Hall, Alckmin attacked the PT and the former mayor and current Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad. “The 13 years of lulopetism led to the country being plundered, literally. The PT wants to win the election to redeem itself and solve its problems,” he stated.

In 2017, at another PSDB meeting, Alckmin said that Lula had “broken Brazil” and that the PT member wanted to “return to the scene of the crime”. While Lula was imprisoned in Curitiba, the current vice-president called him a “prisoner convicted of corruption”.

At the beginning of 2022, Alckmin and Lula approached each other to create a “broad front” to face Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the elections. To achieve this, the former governor left the PSDB and joined the PSB.

Alckmin began to accompany the PT member at events linked to the unionist and leftist causes. In one of them, he praised Lula as the country's “greatest political leader”. In another, Alckmin listened to and applauded the anthem of the Socialist International. The ticket made up of the two won the 2022 election to command the Presidency.

Paulo Maluf

In search of more television time for Fernando Haddad's free electoral propaganda in the 2012 municipal elections in São Paulo, Lula approached the PP of former mayor Paulo Maluf. According to the PT member, Maluf demanded that the two pose for journalists so that the alliance could be consolidated.

The tense relationship between the two began even before Lula ran for his first public office. In 1980, he was arrested for leading strikes at ABC São Paulo. Maluf, who was governor of São Paulo during the military dictatorship, said: “Lula is a dead leader. In six months the metalworkers will forget him.”

In the first direct elections after redemocratization, in 1989, Maluf and Lula were opponents and exchanged attacks. While the PT represented a left-wing proposal, the former governor was the candidate of the PDS, the party that succeeded Arena – the acronym that supported the military dictatorship.

On the eve of the 1994 election, when the PT member ran and lost to Fernando Henrique Cardoso, from PSDB, the former mayor said: “Whoever votes for Lula will commit administrative suicide”. Lula responded by stating that the opponent was “the symbol of little national shame”.

Fernando Collor

In 1989, Lula went to the second round against former president Fernando Collor, who was then in the National Reconstruction Party (PRN). The dispute was polarized and marked by personal attacks. In a televised debate, Collor, who won the dispute by 53% to 47%, said that the PT member was a liar and insinuated that he could not read.

“That Pinocchio codename that the deputy (Lula, who occupied the Chamber between 1987 and 1991) tries to put in the party program (PRN), I think it fits him very well. He's a great Pinocchio. I knew that Pinocchio at least read, but I don’t know if he can read,” said Collor.

At another point in the debate, Lula provoked Collor with mention of Xuxa Meneghel. “These are promises from a Xuxa candidate: during the campaign, he gives a kiss, a kiss and, after being elected, it’s bye, bye”, in reference to a jargon used by the presenter. When Collor was in Planalto, the PT member was one of the organizers of the impeachment process that removed the then head of the Executive in 1992.

In 2006, 14 years later, the man from Alagoas was rehearsing a return to politics, at the same time that the PT member was trying to be re-elected as President. Collor ran for the Senate and sought to get closer to Lula, winning a seat in the Legislature, where he remained until 2022.

Collor said that Lula, being from the Northeast, knew “our roots and our needs and has acted quickly in responding to the demands of the Northeast”, in an interview. In 2009, the PT member met with the former president in Alagoas and praised his new ally.

Collor also supported Dilma's candidacies in 2010 and 2014, distancing himself from the PT member during the 2016 impeachment process. In recent years, the former president has become closer to former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Leonel Brizola

The end of the 80s and the 90s were marked by a major split on the left, represented by Lula's PT and Leonel Brizola's PDT. Disputing for the same segment of the electorate in presidential elections, the two frequently exchanged accusations in the press. In an interview with the program Roda Viva, in 1987, the PT member called the former governor of Rio a “caudillo”. The term refers to leaders who had private military forces in the south of the country, the region where Brizola was born.

In the 1989 elections, Brizola stated that Lula was unprepared as he had never had administrative experience and attacked the PT. After being left out of the second round of elections, Brizola announced that he would support Lula. “Wouldn’t it be fascinating to make Brazilian elites swallow Lula the bearded frog?” he stated.

In 1998, seeking to beat FHC, the two formed a ticket opposing the tucano. The alliance did not work and the Lula-Brizola duo came in second place, while Fernando Henrique won the election in the first round.

Soon after the end of the election, the PT member and the PED member distanced themselves again. In 2002, when Lula won the first presidential race, Brizola supported the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes, who was then affiliated with the Popular Socialist Party (PPS), now Cidadania.