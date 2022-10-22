New York is about to award the first licenses to legally sell marijuana in the state. On September 26, the Office of Cannabis Management closed the application window and, in mid-November, it is expected to announce the names of the winners.

The conquest is not easy: more than 1,300 people have applied for a license in the state, but only 150 will be able to get it and open their cannabis dispensary before the end of the year (70 of them in the Big Apple).

(Read: United Kingdom: this will be the election of the successor to Prime Minister Liz Truss)

It is a millionaire business that will generate between 19,000 and 24,000 jobs in the coming years and revenues of 4.2 billion dollars by 2027. It is therefore not surprising that the mayor of the Big Apple, Eric Adams, announced this summer that close to five million dollars will be invested in promoting the business.

In addition, state lawmakers have launched a $50 million seed capital investment fund, which hopes to raise more than $200 million from the private sector to help first-time entrepreneurs launch their businesses.

To be a winner you must have a criminal past and have served a sentence for trafficking or consumption of cannabis. The first permits will be dedicated to ex-convicts, in an attempt to support their social inclusion.

Many think it’s a disadvantage for those who respect the law, but the goal is to “promote the success of those recognized as seekers of social and economic equity, including people from communities that were disproportionately affected by the prohibition of cannabis”, Explains to ‘El Universal’ the lawyer of Leaf Legal, PC, Stephanie R. Schuman, who is in charge of an office specialized in the legal sector of cannabis.

(Keep reading: Leaving Ukraine without electricity: Why did Russia implement this strategy?)

‘El Universal’ spoke with Coss Marte, one of the possible winners of these licenses that cost two thousand dollars. A successful businessman and ex-drug trafficker who, at 36, has spent six in prison for trafficking marijuana and other drugs..

He was born in the Dominican Republic. He now runs his own gym, ConBody, on the Lower East Side, the same neighborhood where he used to sell his merchandise. Thanks to his past, he now has a better chance of winning.

“Another requirement is to demonstrate that you have a prosperous business for two years. I opened my gym in 2013 and I employ 50 ex-prisoners”. They are workers who have served sentences like him and have now been reinserted.

(More: Why did George Floyd’s family sue US rapper Kanye West?)

On paper, Mars is the perfect candidate to own a cannabis dispensary in mid-November.

New York farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy and will now be at the heart of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation

Marte confesses that one of his fears is that there will not be enough inventory to meet the high demand. Nevertheless, the authorities also thought about licenses for the cultivation of cannabis.

In April, the 52 applications that will be in charge of providing merchandise were approved. “New York farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution and will now be at the heart of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Governor Kathy Hochul said when announcing the first permissions.

The scent of the Big Apple

The state is opening up more and more to a new reality that has even changed the aroma of the Big Apple. Since in March 2021 the then governor Andrew Cuomo legalized the recreational use of marijuana in public for those over 21the city is permeated with the smell of the plant.

“Cannabis Smells All Over Town, We’re Visiting And This Is Awesome”, says Clarisse Sulvan, a London tourist. For the Italian Marisa Impelitelli, “this scent is a symbol of freedom.” Karim Kim does not think the same. She goes out for a walk with her son and she doesn’t like that the 9-year-old has to smell marijuana: “I just hope that so much freedom doesn’t end up being expensive,” he says.

(Also: Caravan of Venezuelans leaves southern Mexico despite US restrictions)

To prevent children like Karim’s son from growing up in an environment dominated by this plant, there are basic and unbreakable requirements that every new owner must follow. The packaging and presentation may not attract the little ones and the vendors are prohibited from advertising their product within 152 meters of a school.

The fact is that marijuana is taking over the city of skyscrapers. As the demand grows faster and faster, mobile dispensaries have been seen since January, despite not having a license.

“Until everything settles, there is a lack of information, and they take advantage of that,” criminal justice lawyer Dimitry Shakhnevich tells this newspaper.

Buses painted green with cannabis leaves drawn spread through the center of the city, selling all kinds of derivatives of this plant: oils, gummies and even cookies.

(Read more: Venezuela: what has happened a year after the breakdown of the political dialogue?)

They are illegal, but the police do not close them. He just throws out a few warnings from time to time to try to scare off the disobedient.

“The last thing you want to do is issue fines that in a few weeks you will have to withdraw because it will probably already be legal, that is why the government does not penalize them.”

Like when last August seized 19 cannabis vehicles. They sell all kinds of illegal merchandise legally, because they know that no one is going to tell them anything. “The last thing you want to do is issue fines that you will have to withdraw in a few weeks because it will probably already be legal, so the government does not penalize them,” explains Dimitry.

Some do it in a more obvious way, exposing themselves to fines that they know will not arrive and others disguise the sale. Like the Street Lawyer Services NYC business in the middle of Manhattan, where You can buy digital art and with the purchase they “give you” marijuana.

The great challenge is to control the illegal street vendors who improvise a table with a garbage can and sell cannabis in any corner. Those worry the authorities, but also the new legal traders.

Your product will always be cheaper because they sell it outside the law. They do not pay taxes and save money. “The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) establishes three taxes on cannabis for adult use”, explains the lawyer R. Schuman.

“One that is imposed on the distributor based on the milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, in the product. Another is a state excise tax on the sale of marijuana products by a retailer to a cannabis consumer at 9 percent of the price of the product. And the last one is a local excise tax on the sale of cannabis products by a retailer to a cannabis consumer at 4 percent of the price of the product.”

The New York City Council hopes to raise $350 million a year in taxes alone.

President Joe Biden has given the final push to this new industry by pardon 6,500 people convicted of marijuana possession between 1992 and 2021, under federal law.

(Read more: Why Xi Jinping is not a new Mao Zedong (nor does he seek to be))

Biden even encouraged governors to follow in his footsteps. According to the administrator Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), marijuana is now totally legal in 20 states of the country and others have relaxed their criminal penalties.

With this decision, the administration intends to help people trying to get a job do so with a clean record and can find housing or obtain federal benefits.

“Sending people to jail for marijuana possession has changed too many lives, for conduct that is legal in many states,” Biden tweeted. “That is before addressing the clear racial disparities around prosecution and sentencing. Today we begin to correct these errors.”

Biden has stopped short of calling for the complete decriminalization of marijuana, something Congress would have to approve, but said he will review whether it should continue to be in the same legal category as drugs like heroin and LSD.

A 180-degree shift in America’s response to a drug that has been flying the law for more than half a century.

But it is not surprising, given that the mid-term legislative elections are just around the corner and the legalization of marijuana in all its aspects arouses great social interest in any corner of the world, especially among young people and minority communities, a priority vote for the Democrats.

MAMEN SALA – EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) – NEW YORK