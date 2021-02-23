The Ministry of Energy decided withdraw subsidies to large energy consumers electric. It involves 2,900 clients, mostly companies or large businesses. In that category, there are also many SMEs. Although the level of increase cannot be specified, specialist estimates mark a increase that could reach 50%.

Those affected will be industries Y shops. The measure does not reach residential customers. Rate modifications for households are under study. This function depends on the regulatory entity (Enre). The correction for industries is borne by the Ministry of Energy, in line with Cammesa, the wholesale administrator of the electricity system.

The correction reaches large users who require electricity through their distributors, who had been paying less than identical consumers who contract through the wholesale market. “(With) the large users of the Distributor (GUDI) with demands greater than 300 kilowatts (kw), an inequitable and unequal situation occurs with respect to the large users of the wholesale market, since the latter face higher costs for the supply of electricity, therefore it is appropriate to adjust the seasonal price of GUDI users, ”said Energía.

The recomposition will run from the first days of March. “There are less than 2,900 large consumers out of some 650,000 small and medium businesses, workshops, industries and service providers, which had a subsidy that meant a cost differential and a benefit with respect to their competitors in the provision of the same goods and services. . These benefited industries ranged from automotive factories to large commercial spaces, even oil companies, ”said Energía in a statement.

The increase that will affect companies is difficult to specify, because the government is studying changes in payments to power generators. Modifications may be for power or other technical modifications. The Executive Branch is exploring ways to pay less for this concept. According to initial estimates, it could be between 30% and 50%.

Anyway, the electricity generation -which is the one that will increase- represents one of the lines of the invoices, almost always the most important. Its incidence on the ballot can reach 50%. Distribution and taxes can take up the other half of the bill. For this reason, to this increase it is necessary to add the distribution component – what companies charge – to know its size.

The electoral campaign of the current government coalition was based on the rejection of the tariff policy of the previous administration. The tariff issue divides the Executive Power. The Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, promised that the subsidies to the sector would maintain the same proportion in GDP as in 2020. To achieve this, some recomposition must be provided. This measure will generate fiscal savings, but in Energy they could not specify its magnitude.

The national Executive Power has interference in the electricity distribution rates in the city of Buenos Aires and the suburbs. The provinces have power over the distributors of their territories. There have already been adjustments or are on the way in Tucumán, Salta, Mendoza, Chaco and San Luis. The firms that operate in those territories applied or are on the way to carry out recompositions during this year, from 20% to 37%.

“The measure does not reach, nor does it impact in any way the 15 million users of the electrical energy distribution service through networks, nor the 650,000 commercial, industrial and service SMEs, and only involves some 2,900 large users who consume more 300 Kv per day supplied by electricity distributors, who will pay the same price for electricity as the rest of the companies of similar size and electricity consumption ”, added Energía.

Martinez stated that “we have expressly kept public schools, hospitals and universities within the subsidized rate, granting them the differential treatment that corresponds to them due to the hierarchy and social importance of the activity they carry out.”