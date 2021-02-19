EVERY week from March, approximately 80,000 people in the Balearic Islands will be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Balearic Department of Health revealed that preparations had begun for the mass vaccination program which aims for 70% of the population to be protected against COVID-19 by June.

Director of Public Health, Maria Antonia Font, said for their plan to work, ‘more doses of the vaccine were needed’ but that they ‘were on their way’.

Font explained that 63,000 AstraZeneca doses would arrive by the end of the month and that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also expected in the coming weeks.

She also said that ten spaces would be transformed into dedicated vaccination centers across the Balearic Islands.

In Mallorca this will include the Germans Escales Sports Center and the Son Dureta University Hospital in Palma, the Mateu Canyelles Sports Center in Inca and the Hipodrom in Manacor.

In Menorca, the Fairground in Mahon and the Multipurpose Hall in Ciutadella will be used.

In Ibiza, the Congress Center will be utilized and in Formentera, the space is still to be finalized.

“The challenge to vaccinate the entire population has never been done before but the end of this nightmare can now be seen,” said Font.

It comes weeks after the Balearic government came under fire for allowing officials in Mallorca to be among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Balearic Health Council, the government failed to disclose in their official strategy that these people would be included in the first round of vaccinations.

The council said that it was clearly specified that health care workers and vulnerable people, such as the elderly and disabled, would be the first in line.

The published strategy read: “In the first stage, due to the limited amount of doses available, nursing home residents and health personnel have been prioritized.”