From March 8, Germany will begin to weaken the quarantine regime. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that spring in 2021 will be different than in 2020, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

Bookstores, beauty salons, flower shops will open. Will soften the restrictions and

by contacts: companies from different families will be allowed to gather.

Restaurants and cinemas will probably start working in two weeks. Visitors will be welcomed by museums, theaters and concert halls.

However, the lockdown in the country was extended until the end of the month. Each citizen will be provided with one COVID test per week. The systems will start selling in supermarkets in the coming days.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.