A little over two years ago, Marc Márquez underwent surgery for the fourth time to give himself one last chance. Either he would finally correct the problems in the damn humerus after two years of ordeal or he would leave it. He himself defined that bet as a All in in the documentary that recounted his battle against physical and mental torment since that fateful 2020 Spanish GP in which he was seriously injured. It took him four years to feel fast again, having to make other hard decisions along the way: abandoning the factory of his life, Honda; leaving his family behind at the races; and turn your back on the sponsors who have been with you since the beginning.

Now it is Ducati that has made its own all in to gain the services of the most successful driver on the grid, who has not won a race in more than two and a half years. The direct consequences of his decision are obvious and painful. They go to his main enemy, the neighboring Aprilia, the current runner-up in the world, Jorge Martín, and the third place from last year, Marco Bezzecchi, two of his great youth projects. He also abandons ship Enea Bastianini, heading to another dangerous rival such as KTM. Between them they have won 14 grand prizes throughout these two blank seasons for Márquez.

“The entire Ducati staff has made a very difficult and risky decision for them,” stated number 93 from Assen, where he started training close to his future teammate, Pecco Bagnaia, the best of the first day. “They will be the first to be interested in putting me in charge of the best people, who they create, to get the best performance out of the bike,” added the Catalan, aware that both he and his new factory are now interested in demonstrating that they have made the decision. correct. Success, of course, will be measured in titles.

The Red Army will not only lose the three most prominent riders who shared the garage with the reigning world champion, whom they have looked after and matured with great care for so long, but will also be without two bikes on the track from next year. Not just any bikes. Pramac, a satellite structure of the factory since 2005, reigning world team champion, is also leaving the winning ship for Yamaha.

The Japanese have had to bet heavily to steal this great asset from the Italians. They will pay the registration fees for their riders and will also provide two bikes equivalent to the official ones, with all the guarantees, at a bargain price. This preferential treatment, although without discounts, is what Pramac has been enjoying since 2020 with the Bolognese. The intention of the Ducati bosses to give a top-notch bike to another satellite team, VR46 Racing owned by Valentino Rossi, opened a wound that has led to the definitive farewell of their main client. Also the change of philosophy.

“These latest decisions that Ducati has made, we believe that priorities have changed. “They focused on another project: they took Cristiano Ronaldo, resigning from the team,” said Paolo Campinoti, owner of the satellite squad, in statements collected by Sky Sport. “Our project was to develop young pilots, to show them a path. “This election left us a little confused,” he added, regretting, despite everything, having to separate their stories.

Amid the flight of engineers to rival factories at the stroke of a pen – the aspect that most worries Gigi Dall’Igna, the guru who attracted Marquez and has turned Ducati into the most sought-after motorcycle – Borgo Panigale has lost four very valuable assets in a matter of days. Obviously, the idea is that the incorporation of the Spanish totem in the premier class will make the margin of these losses a mere note. The 93 regretted the loss of information that this loss entails, but his brother Alex saw the positive side of the matter: “Having two fewer motorcycles will mean that they can be more interested in me.”

The first threat for the Desmosedici is to lose their number one status, something that would happen if Martín, current leader of the competition, or Bastianini, fourth placed, make a splash and dethrone Bagnaia. There are still 13 tests and 26 races left, and a sea of ​​possibilities with the four leaders in a cushion of 57 points and the brand ensuring that there will be no preferential treatment. Now it remains to be seen how Ducati will be affected by going from having data on eight motorcycles to six, in addition to losing one of the most competent human groups in the world. paddock. It also remains to be resolved how all this also affects its internal structure, since the factory had its own emissaries within the client team. Any result other than winning the title with Bagnaia or Márquez will be branded an absolute failure, proof that both 93 and their new bosses have gone all or nothing with their high-profile union.

