If he barca celebrated the ranking of the Champions in the locker room Villamarin as if he were Gamper of the first decade of Nunismthose times of Here any eitherpresumably a victory against the Celtic to ensure the runner-up and participation in the Super Cup Arab ends up celebrating in the gas light. In the years of Laportism, Xavi he quoted the president in the fashionable venue from the middle of the field, microphone in hand. It is to be assumed that if in the end they see each other tonight in their reserved room it will be with excel sheets of budgets instead of with youngsters of cava.

When football was not yet alive in times of globalization, only two foreigners could be signed and Barça was buoyant (the signing of Maradona it was even investigated by the authorities as currency leakage). Nunez warned his colleagues that before closing a sale with the Madrid talk to him. Was when Maguregui He offered to train for free in exchange for a bonus of 100 million if he made Barça champion. I don’t know why he didn’t accept. Now only Madrid has a Visa to sign whatever they want. Being in euros will not protest the Bank of Spain. The maximum that Barça aspires to is to sign a 35-year-old striker who is free in his team. And let’s hope for our own good that no one gets in his way.