AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/30/2023 – 6:09 am

Share



China sent this Tuesday (30) to the Tiangong space station a mission with three ‘taikonauts’ – the country’s astronauts -, which includes a civilian for the first time, a new stage in the conquest of space started more than 60 years ago by the Chairman Mao Zedong.

These are the main stages of Chinese space conquest:

– The Call of Mao

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first man-made satellite, Sputnik, into orbit. The founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong, then makes a call to his citizens: “We will also manufacture satellites!”

The first step was completed in 1970. China launches its first satellite, Dongfanghong-1 (“The East is Red-1”), the name of a song in honor of Mao, whose melody would be broadcast for several days in space.

The rocket responsible for putting the satellite into orbit is called “Long March”, a name that recalls the Red Army march that allowed Mao to assert himself as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

– First man

In 2003, the Asian giant sends the first Chinese into space, the ‘taikonaut’ Yang Liwei, who circles the Earth 14 times in a period of 21 hours.

With this flight, China becomes the third country, after the Soviet Union and the United States, to send a human being into space by its own means.

– Modules

After a request from the US government, China was deliberately excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) program, a cooperation that involves Americans, Russians, Europeans, Japanese and Canadians. With the measure, the country decides to build its own station.

To this end, the Asian country first launches a small space module, Tiangong-1 (“Celestial Palace 1”), which was placed into orbit in September 2011, to carry out taikonaut training and also medical experiments.

Tiangong-1 stops working in March 2016. The laboratory was considered a preliminary step towards the construction of a space station.

In 2016, China launches its second space module, Tiangong-2, where taikonauts performed technical couplings.

– Lunar Rabbit –

In 2013, the little robot “Jade Rabbit” lands on the Moon. The device faced technical problems, but was reactivated and explored the lunar surface for 31 months.

The Asian giant intends to send astronauts to the Moon in 2030 and build a base, according to the China Space Agency for Manned Flights.

– Moon and Chinese ‘GPS’

The Chinese space program suffers a setback in 2017 with the failure to launch the Long March 5, a crucial piece of equipment that allows it to propel the heavy payloads needed for some missions.

This setback leads to a three-year delay for the Chang’e 5 mission. Executed only in 2020, the mission allows the Chinese to send samples of the lunar surface to Earth, something that had not happened for 40 years.

In January 2019, China achieves another success with an unprecedented feat on a world scale: the landing of a robot, the “Jade Rabbit 2”, on the far side of the Moon.

In June 2020, the Asian country launches the last satellite to complete its Beidou navigation system, which competes with the North American GPS.

– Objective Mars –

In July 2020, China sends the “Tianwen-1” probe to Mars, which carried a wheeled and remotely controlled robot called Zhurong, which lands on the surface of Mars in May 2021.

Scientists also mention the dream of sending people to Mars on a distant horizon.

– Spacial station –

In 2022 China successfully launches the last module of its Tiangong space station.

The base should orbit between 400 and 450 kilometers away from the Earth’s surface for a period of 10 years, with the ambition to maintain a human presence in space for a long period.

Tiangong will be crewed around the clock, with rotating three-person missions.

The station contains several cutting-edge scientific equipment, including “the first cold atomic space clock system”, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

At first, China does not plan to use its space station for international cooperation, but officials have said they are open to collaborating with other countries.

Tiangong’s next mission, Shenzhou-17, is scheduled for October.























