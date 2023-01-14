Thirty years after Tangentopoli, the theme is once again topical: lawyers and journalists compared

“Thirty years after Mani Pulite and in full phase of application of the new rules on the presumption of innocence wanted by Cartabiathe Brussels inquiry into influences from Qatar and Morocco on the European Parliament it looks like a time machine.” The comment of President of the Milan Bar Association, Avv. Vinicio Nardo, on the methodology of the investigation which has shaken the European institutions and public opinion since the beginning of December.

The Order of Lawyers of Milan will talk about it together with the Order of Journalists of Lombardy in the event to be held at the Palace of Justice on Tuesday 17 January.

“A little less than a year ago in Milan and not only we remembered the 30th anniversary of that investigation by Mani Pulite which represents the turning point between the before and after of a part of the history of justice and in particular of the media in Italy ,” says the President of the Milan Bar Association, avv. Vinicius Nardo”but in the last month, since the Brussels investigation on the influences from Qatar and Morocco on the European Parliament it seems to all of us lawyers that we are in a time machine. While a year ago we analyzed how things had changed compared to those years of Tangentopoli – and it is no coincidence that we witnessed the launch of the new rules on the presumption of innocence that Minister Cartabia had included among the changes strongly desired for the Italian Justice – today we are following an investigation which, beyond the merits, gives us the feeling that in the method the film already seen 30 years ago is repeated despite everything”.

“In particular, the methodology of the investigation led by the Belgian judiciary which proceeds, from what we learn, through strong actions and of which sometimes, as in the case of the families of the suspects, it is not even clear which crime is being contested. The publicity also seems similar which, in spite of the strict rules of Cartabia on the presumption of innocence, have some particularly spectacular details emerging from the Belgian investigation; and this in spite of the laconicity demonstrated also towards theItalian Judicial Authority invested with the European arrest warrant. In short, paradoxically, today in Italy we seem to have the media pillory (which even touches the prerogatives of the European Parliament) and at the same time the absence of judicial and social control.

“Precisely because the world of lawyers”, relaunches the President of the Order Vinicio Nardo “he is so interested in this time machine and above all in what it teaches us also about the application of the new rules on the presumption of innocence, we will talk about it together with the Order of Journalists of Lombardy in the event we organized at the Palace of Justice on Tuesday 17 January. Because unlike 1992, today we have all the tools to immediately address these issues with awareness and always trying to put rights at the center, from information rights to those of the citizens and institutions involved in the investigations.”

The meeting on the presumption of innocence on 17 January organized by the Milan Bar Association and the Lombardy Order of Journalists will be held from 2 to 5 pm in the conference room of the Palace of Justice. Journalists and lawyers are invited. The speakers will be the President of the Order of Lawyers of Milan Vinicio Nardo, the President of the Order of Journalists of Lombardy Riccardo Sorrentino, the President of the Penal Chamber of Milan Andrea Soliani, Edmondo Bruti Liberati and Guido Camera. They will be moderated by the journalist of LaPresse, Benedetta Dalla Rovere.



