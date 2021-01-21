On Wednesday night, River fans were stunned to hear the rumor that Marcelo Gallardo could be Real Madrid’s new manager. However, this morning they regained their smile when they reported from Spain that Zinedine Zidane will not leave the White House. At least the leaders led by Florentino Pérez will wait until June to make a decision.

The 2-1 defeat and elimination of the Copa del Rey at the expense of a Second B team like Alcoyano had a deep impact on Real Madrid. And in various media they appointed Zidane as the immediate responsible for paying for the broken dishes. But the Frenchman will sit on the bench again against Alavés on Saturday, for the Spanish League, and the goal is for him to remain in office until the end of the season.

The first signal came when he showed up to direct the training the day after the newsletter. As reviewed by the Spanish newspaper Brand, very close to the Real leadership, “Zidane has not shown any sign of wanting to leave or anything like that and the speech made after the elimination in the Cup is what he continues to think. He thinks they tried and that it was a football accident “.

“From the board,” adds the Madrid media, “maintains that it is not the time to show the starting door to the coach and that the final exam will take place at the end of the season. It is recognized that the environment is not the best possible for all issues that are surrounding the first team and that the results are very bad and far from what the Real Madrid shirt and crest requires “.

As soon as the elimination was completed, Zidane said: “Although it is true that we play against a Second B team and we should win the game normally, in the end it was not like that. But it is not a shame and nothing like that, because something like that can always happen and that is why I take responsibility. Yes well it’s a painful day, we’re not going to go crazy. “

In the midst of this panorama, the leaders demand a reaction from the group and already envision a renewed future in the White House, which includes both the coach and the staff. Of course, Zidane is supported by what he has achieved as a player and as a coach. And, furthermore, the fact that fans cannot go to the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic gives it even more air.

By last, Brand rescues that “the surveys carried out among the fans speak of changes and as often happens in these cases, the position of coach is the weakest”. But the season has several months left and a good result in the Champions League – Atalanta will be measured in the second round on February 24 – after being the leader of group B, in addition to its expectant position in the League (it is four Atlético de Madrid points) could change Zidane’s situation.