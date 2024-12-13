The PSOE deputy in the Madrid Assembly Santi Rivero (El Repilado, Jabugo, 1988) made public yesterday that on November 2 he received death threats with homophobic insults. They came from a real Instagram profile, with more than 1,400 followers and more than 200 publications, although the account was private, so its publications could not be accessed, as explained in a statement from the Madrid PSOE.

The alleged aggressor was located and detained by the Provincial Information Brigade in a town near the capital, within our region. He is a 40-year-old individual, Spanish, who is not affiliated with any ultra group and had no criminal record, according to the sources consulted by ABC. The case is awaiting distribution in the Plaza de Castilla courts. In principle, he is accused of threats and a hate crime (the victim is homosexual and, in addition, a politician).

The deputy explained that he received threatening and homophobic messages like this: “Faggot, you are a faggot and a son of a bitch, we are going to catch you and we are going to kill you.” The spokesman for the Madrid socialists, Jesús Celada, applauded the “efficiency, forcefulness and speed” with which the National Police has acted. And he issued a warning: the speeches of “hatred, resentment and confrontation” that are sometimes uttered in the Madrid Assembly, he said, lead to this type of threats and insults.

The events were reported at the Central National Police station, on Leganitos Street, three days after they occurred, and subsequently, when classified as a case of hatred, in addition to threats, it was transferred to the Violent Extremism and Hate Group. of the Provincial Information Brigade of Madrid, which summoned Rivero to its offices in the Moratalaz complex to take a statement and expand the complaint. This group, specialized in this type of crime (which has also found another individual, from Alicante, who has threatened PP MEPs), identified and located the alleged aggressor in a few weeks and he was subsequently arrested at the end of November.









In the messages received through Instagram, of which Rivero managed to take screenshots and therefore was able to provide them as evidence, since the alleged author subsequently deleted them, the following could be read: «If you had balls, you would stand face to face with people like me”, “Faggot, you are a faggot and a son of a bitch, we are going to catch you and we are going to kill you”, “If I tell you what I would do to you, they will lock me up but everything will catch you, homosexual, political and subnormal.

In the statement issued by the PSOE of Madrid, deputy Rivero emphasizes that “not everything goes in politics.” “We cannot allow them to insult us or threaten us and let it go unpunished, we have to report violent acts, especially those that put our safety at risk.” Rivero encourages “all those who suffer harassment or threats through social networks to report it.”

The regional deputy, who is also a well-known activist for LGTBI rights, affirms that he felt fear after the events. What’s more, in the detainee’s Instagram biography he states that he is a fan of boxing and crossfit, strength sports. In conversation with ABC, Rivero states that “I didn’t know him at all”: “I have received insults before on social networks from people without a photo.” The federal PSOE will be a popular accusation.