Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55 on 27 December. This time he celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. Members of his family and some close friends have joined this private party. Please tell that due to Corona virus, Salman appealed to Khan fans not to gather outside his house this time.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Bollywood colleagues i.e. stars shared social media throwback photos and wish him a happy birthday. Many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, Madhur Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Ayushman Khurana, Bhagyashree, Remo D’Souza, Amisha Patel, Ali Abbas Zafar have congratulated Salman Khan on his birthday.