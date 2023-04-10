Macron: “Europe should reduce its dependence on the US”

L’Europe must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid being dragged into a confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan: French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with Politico.eu and to two transalpine journalists on his plane returning from a three-day state visit to China, he spoke again of his preferred theory of “strategic autonomy” for Europe, presumably led by France, to become a “third superpower”.



The head of the Elysium, who he spent about six hours during his mission with President Xi Jinpingsaid the “big risk” Europe faces is to get involved “in crises that are not ours, which prevent it from building its strategic autonomy”. Xi and the Communist Party of China have enthusiastically supported Macron’s concept of strategic autonomy, and Beijing officials consistently refer to it in their dealings with European countries on the belief that the West is in decline and China is in the rise: one scenario that could accelerate if transatlantic relations weaken.

