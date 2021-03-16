“Did we wait seven days for this, to announce who the candidate was from day one?“, it was the question that flew over several offices in the Casa Rosada, after revealing the secret kept under seven keys, perhaps like no other announcement of the Alberto Fernández government: that Martín Soria will replace Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice.

A part of the cabinet of ministers received the news like a bucket of cold water, under the feeling that the President handed over to the voracity of the Patria Institute “an Albertist from the first hour.” “Y we brought a convert”, State the most critical who remember that Soria rivaled in Río Negro with the Kirchner Martín Doñate. Even at the beginning of the year Soria was active in an albertist current in the province called “En Común”, which tried to dispute the control of Peronism with Kirchnerism. But suddenly became a fervent christinist and a staunch defender of the theory of lawfare.

“Comodoro PRO continues to work at full capacity”, fired the Christian leader of the last hour and brand new Minister of Justice, at the end of January of this year.

One of the main questions that emerged last night from the cabinet – some officials expressed their opinion, although others were silent but implying their disagreement – was the communication strategy chosen by Fernández. “Instead of confirming it on Saturday, bank the criticism and move on, we are hesitant”they argue.

Several of the sources that “From Santiago (Cafiero) down, many of us are disappointed with the decision to hand over to one of ours ”. They will never assume it publicly, but some voices let it be known that those most affected would be the leaders closest to the president, such as Vilma Ibarra, Julio Vitobello, Gustavo Beliz and Juan Manuel Olmos. It happens that the loss of a leader like Losardo in exchange for Soria, only reflects the weakness of the President towards Cristina Kirchner who, surely, approved the appointment of Soria.

“On top of some supposedly related media, sections of Alberto’s interview with the music of the Titanic passed by”, ironized another member of the ministerial cast.

Other officials, with a more Christian profile, they valued time that the Head of State had been taken to appoint a replacement for a minister. “I think it can be a good management surprise,” they said.

Some place Soria as “A friend” of the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro. More than that, Soria arrived to do what Losardo did not want: start the judicial offensive that Cristina has already carried out.

Look also