“Look, our relationship will most likely be short. Anytime I buy a motorcycle and go on a trip to the United States“Diego Starópoli (49) clarified to Elizabeth (49) in one of the benches in the Samoré neighborhood of Villa Lugano (the same monoblock complex in which Pity Álvarez committed the crime that led him to Ezeiza prison). They were 18 years old and had just gotten engaged.

But back then (early 90’s), the one who later would found the largest tattoo shop in Argentina, and would create one of the most convincing tattoo conventions in the world, not even a bicycle could be bought.

At that time, Diego worked as a cadet in a car dealership and he tattooed his friends in the department of Samoré that a neighbor had left in the care of his mother. She had to take care of the plants and a dog. Finally the atmosphere became a den for kids from the neighborhood where Diego learned to tattoo, hopefully, in exchange for beers, cigarettes or pizza.

Diego Starópoli in his study: on December 26 he will begin his journey. Photo Lucia Merle

Thirty years later, the only thing that remains the same from those times is the relationship: Diego and Elizabeth (she graduated from a lawyer) are still together and are the parents of Iván (17) and Thiago (11). And Diego’s dream, which is now that of the four of us and will come true as of December 26: with a truck they will connect Ushuaia with Alaska, traveling 15 countries.

The project is called “Mandinga for America” and it also has a solidarity purpose. Diego hopes to do more than 300 free breast areola tattoos to women who have suffered from breast cancer. The Buenos Aires Legislature declared the initiative “Social Interest of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.”

In 2019, when the word Covid did not exist, Diego and Elizabeth bought a 2000 model truck. The idea was to turn it into motorhome and travel the country. The first destination was Entre Ríos; They went to the Villa Elisa Hot Springs with their children and in-laws. Halfway through, the brakes and power steering began to fail.



Along the way, Starópoli plans to give women with breast cancer free tattoos. File photo / EFE / Aitor Pereira

They returned with two conclusions: that the experience had enchanted them and that they had screwed up in the chosen shot. A week later they put the truck up for sale and completed the operation for a lower number than they had invested.

With that capital they aspired to buy another truck and continue traveling. But fate gave them another opportunity: to open a Mandinga branch in San Telmo, and the money was gone in a few weeks. Later the pandemic arrived and they had to keep the two stores closed. The one in Lugano and the one in San Telmo.



During the time he was unable to work due to the pandemic, Diego Starópoli reflected on what projects he had pending. Photo Lucia Merle

“While locked up, I started with one of the healthiest follies of my life, watching videos of travelers”, remembers Diego, in his office in Lugano. “The pandemic generated a lot of questions about things that we had pending. It was there that I proposed to Eli to do a family trip to celebrate all the beautiful things that happened to us in these thirty years“.

Diego had the same desire to travel as at 18. Eli started with the questions: “Who do we leave in charge of the premises?”; “What if our old people get sick and we are far away?”; “What do we do with the education of the boys?”; “Where are we going to get the money to travel for a year?” In addition, he wondered about the insecurity in the Central American countries. “He had many doubts. But at the same time he stayed with me watching videos of traveling families,” he details.

The first step was get into a payment plan to buy a truck 0 kilometer. The second, make a decision. With the sale of part of the tattoo exhibition that they organize annually in La Rural, they had bought a property in a private neighborhood. It was rented and they put it up for sale.



To finance his plan, Diego Starópoli put a house up for sale. Photo Lucia Merle

The story seems cute. But as the months passed, the situation got complicated. The house was not being sold and the premises had been closed for six months, due to the pandemic. At some point they thought of selling the private truck to pay expenses.

“I am convinced: the law of attraction works when one is positive. We kept watching videos and dreaming about the trip. And from one day to the next the house was sold and we were able to open both stores. insanity to sacrifice a property for a trip. The point is that it’s about the trip of our lives. It’s our moment, “Diego clarifies. With the cash, everything became easier. They canceled the truck fees, they were awarded it and they paid for the equipment.

Until then it was a family trip. And Diego, who has already tattooed (for free) more than 1,600 breast cancer survivors, felt that I couldn’t cross the continent without tattooing at least one or two women per country. In addition, for two years he has also tattooed people who suffered burns on the body.



Starópoli also tattoos people who suffered body burns. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In the last weeks, began visiting embassies of the countries he will visit. Officials contact him with associations that will select the women to tattoo.

With the former family travel project converted into social and solidarity he put together meeting points from one end of the continent to the other to tattoo between 20 and 30 women per city. The first will be in Ushuaia. The second, in Santiago de Chile. Then it will stop in Lima, Quito, Cali and Medellín. From there they will continue to Alaska. Then they will go to Miami. Then they will get on a plane and the motorhome on a boat. Diego estimates that the entire journey will take a year.

At each meeting point a delegation from a Spanish production company will be waiting for you, with whom you signed a pre-contract to carry out a two season series. The format would be reality-documentary, and in the van there will be cameras that will record the day to day of the trip.



Starópoli’s trip will be recorded by multiple cameras and the footage will be used in a documentary series. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Diego will turn 50 in February and left the country for the first time at 42, when he was invited to a tattoo convention in São Paulo. Create the brand “Mandinga Tattoo” it was not easy. From that apartment borrowed from Samoré he moved to the bathroom of the Central Market, where he tattooed changarines. Then he did it in stands of the ships, from the same place. From there he went to a gallery in Lugano, in the smallest place. It was in 1993. And it would not stop growing, until it had one of the largest tattoo shops in America, with twelve tattoo artists working.

At the same time, he began to produce the program “Mandinga TV”, which is broadcast on the City Channel, sponsors 9 rural schools, published two books, organized a convention that receives 40 thousand fans per year, set up a foundation and the his is the venue chosen by footballers, rockers and TV personalities.



Diego Starópoli went from tattooing in a bathroom in the Central Market to having the largest tattoo shop in Argentina. Photo Lucia Merle

“Mandinga por América” ​​seems to be just one more chapter in this story. “The objective of the trip is to enjoy my children, learn about cultures, change the lives of the women we are going to tattoo and leave a legacy. We want a local tattoo artist to continue with the activity. And write a book to read when I grew up and feel young again, “he concludes. The interview ends, because a friend is waiting for me to tattoo it.

