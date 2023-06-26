Luca Toni and Luca Ceccarelli are the winners of the 2nd Illumia Padel Cup organized at the Castenaso Country Club and which last year saw the Totti-Candela duo win. Two days of fun and charity (at La Mongolfiera ODV in favor of families with children with disabilities) ended today with the idea of meeting again next year, again under the direction of Thomas Locatelli, Marco Bernardi ( president of Illumia), Mario Trebbi (founding member of the Country club) and Andrea Lanzoni (CEO of 2comeventi). The Toni-Ceccarelli duo defeated the pair formed by Locatelli and Pizarro in the “Champions League” final, while the pair Alessandro Budel-Simone Pesce won the Europa League. New this year, also the women’s challenge: the couple Laura Calvo-Eva Gini defeated Francesca Piccinini and Fabrizia Santarelli in the final.
32 former footballers took part in the tournament and, like last year, the access key was having made even just one presence in the top 5 European championships. From Totti to Vieri, from Amoruso to Stefano Fiore, from coach Roberto Mancini to Fiore, Giannichedda, Borja Valero, Stefano Torrisi, Luigi Di Biagio, Stefano Bettarini and Christian Panucci as well as Cristiano Doni, coach Roberto D’aversa and Paolo Di Canio , there were many who fought. Another trophy, the Coppa Italia, was won by the Vieri-Amoruso duo.
