Luca Toni and Luca Ceccarelli are the winners of the 2nd Illumia Padel Cup organized at the Castenaso Country Club and which last year saw the Totti-Candela duo win. Two days of fun and charity (at La Mongolfiera ODV in favor of families with children with disabilities) ended today with the idea of ​​meeting again next year, again under the direction of Thomas Locatelli, Marco Bernardi ( president of Illumia), Mario Trebbi (founding member of the Country club) and Andrea Lanzoni (CEO of 2comeventi). The Toni-Ceccarelli duo defeated the pair formed by Locatelli and Pizarro in the “Champions League” final, while the pair Alessandro Budel-Simone Pesce won the Europa League. New this year, also the women’s challenge: the couple Laura Calvo-Eva Gini defeated Francesca Piccinini and Fabrizia Santarelli in the final.