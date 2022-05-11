After the arrival of a baby, the sex often stops and if there is intercourse, it often hurts. Leaking breasts, vaginal scar tissue, a testosterone dip in men: obstetrician Uwe Porters and relationship therapist Katrien Koolen expose all possible disturbances in bed and propose concrete solutions: “Silicone-based lubricant is great.”

“It’s like throwing a frikandel in the hallway.” Some scurrilous comments are made about sex after childbirth. But it’s not that funny, because due to the changes before, during and after a birth, many partners lose each other on an intimate level. “That’s a fact,” says clinical psychologist and relationship therapist Katrien Koolen. Joking about it is up to that point, ‘but it’s hardly ever discussed in depth. Not with friends, but also not with the partner himself.”

“Many parents who have just had a child think ‘our sex life is not what it used to be, so we are abnormal’. But no! It is normal that they have to put in more effort to get into the mood To hit.” See also US Supreme Court leaves it up to clinics to challenge Texas anti-abortion law

Read more below the photo

Katrien Koolen and Uwe Porters: ‘According to two out of three women, their sex life has changed after giving birth, and their experience has deteriorated as a result.’ © Hilde Eyckmans Photography



That it is not a rarity but a widespread problem is also shown by a survey by midwife and author Uwe Porters among her thousands of followers on Instagram. “According to two in three mothers, their sex life has changed after giving birth, and their experience has deteriorated as a result. One in three has persistent pain during sex. There are far too many.” These figures are in line with a 2017 study. The Women’s Clinic of the university hospital in Ghent showed that 40 percent of women still experience pain during sex six months after giving birth.