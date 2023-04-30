Not all the characters “At the bottom there is room” they enjoy popularity. Not even the historical ones are saved. As an example we have ‘Teresita’, who was considered hateful at the time of her, and even ‘Joel’, whom many called unbearable. Among the new faces, Javier Alegría was sympathetic among viewers of the América Televisión series, but it did not take long for him to be rejected by several. Now, the turn to savor the antipathy of fans is also one of the newcomers.

“There is room in the background” exposed a tense scene between Laia, Alessia and Julu after an incident at Francesca’s restaurant. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“At the bottom there is room” and the fall of Alessia

Francesca’s restaurant has seen a number of employees pass through its staff ranks. Among her latest pulls is Laia, Cristóbal’s crush, who has come from Spain not only wanting to get to know the country, but also to be one of the main chefs of the mentioned place. However, she has not been able to avoid the quarrels with Alessia.

As seen in the last few chapters, Laia and Alessia had several altercations and have yelled at each other in the middle of working hours without caring who was watching and listening to them. But Diego’s daughter made a mistake that made her lose her position as her manager and be another waitress: she attacked the mayor’s son, thinking it was Jimmy.

“AFHS”: the character who went from loved to hated

This impasse was taken advantage of by Laia to tell Diego that the blonde-haired girl still lacks personnel management and celebrated that her now ex-boss has lost her place in the restaurant. This mere fact has caused fans to question the role of the European in the plot, since she could be the new villain, although, to be honest, opinions are divided.

“Laia only told the truth”, “I like Laia”, “Team Laia until the end”, are some of the comments in favor of the attitude of the Spanish.

On the other hand, there are those who believe that the girl was just waiting for the right moment to take Alessia’s position. “Laia is a tremendous wolf disguised as a sheep”, “I can’t stand Laia” and “Laia is double-faced” are some of the reactions that go against the young woman.

