Spiderman’s webs unite far beyond fiction. Zendaya and Tom Hollandone of Hollywood’s most beloved couples who met on the set of the well-known Sony and Marvel films, have gotten engaged, US media reported this Monday, a day after the actress was seen wearing a ring during the ceremony. of the Golden Globes.

The shiny stone on her ring finger caught attention as soon as the ‘Rivals’ star appeared on the red carpet on Sunday night, and sparked speculation on social media.

The TMZ news portal claims that Holland lHe asked to be married between Christmas and New Year.

It was an intimate moment held in one of the ‘Dune’ artist’s family homes, TMZ added.









No rush to get married

The couple is in no rush to get married, People magazine noted, citing sources. “They’re going to enjoy things for now and not rush into the wedding,” according to People. “They are busy with work projects”he added.

The actors, both 28 years old, officially began dating in 2021, after they shared the screen in several ‘Spiderman’ installments.

Zendaya was nominated for the Golden Globes for her lead role in ‘Rivals’, where she plays a young tennis player who suffers a setback in her career, limiting herself to living her passion through her husband.

The actress, known for her always striking looks, She arrived in a dazzling copper-colored dress.with a retro style, and attracted the incessant clicks of photographers.

The artist did not win the award for best actress in a musical or comedy, which went to Demi Moore for her powerful performance in ‘The Substance’.