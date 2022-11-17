From London to the Campus Bio-medico University of Rome to fully develop the possibilities of biomedical engineering with international projects. Leander Pecchia, president of the European Society of Biomedical Engineering, after years spent in three universities in the United Kingdom returns to Italy with roles as WHO consultant for technologies for Covid-19 and full professor at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome. Pecchia has behind it the development of projects capable of finding low-cost solutions in the poorest countries, in Africa for example, to make many medical devices available in the difficult conditions of third world countries. Pecchia is among the speakers of the event ‘Biomedical engineering for global health and sustainable development‘, today on the occasion of the presentation of his chair at the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, financed by Intesa Sanpaolo.

“In Africa there are many challenges that can be faced thanks to the advantages of technology – explains Pecchia to Adnkronos Salute – In third world countries there are, in hospitals and medical facilities, different standards compared to Western ones, this creates various problems to medical devices which are instead designed for very developed countries and with high standards. He then adds – it is clear that you cannot take a machine and think that it can work without problems in an African hospital. For this I have to use technology to modify it”.

“Then – he continues – there is also a problem of qualified personnel to use them, an anesthesia device can work if there are those who know how to use it and under certain conditions. The last problem you may have in managing a medical device in ‘extreme’ conditions is that of maintenance and spare parts: in Africa it is difficult to get them quickly or they don’t arrive at all. You cannot use a Formula 1 car in the Sahara – he remarks – but you can use artificial intelligence to create the conditions for these devices to perform at their best in those conditions”.

When working on the improvement of hospitals in Africa, “one of the problems is that of the procurement of spare parts – recalls Pecchia – To make up for this limitation, we helped develop a project to ensure that a supply chain was developed on the spot able to produce some pieces”. The solutions that Pecchia has found make it possible to say that it is possible to supply biomedical procedures, machinery and systems even in disadvantaged countries where the ‘supply chain’ does not work well. “In Benin – says the president of the European Biomedical Engineering Society – we found a solution as a solution with an activated carbon 3D printer that could print the oxygen filters that you can get to us here in 24 hours. Thanks to this machine we have put a local cooperative that can turn it into a business with an eye also to the recycling of plastics”.

But is this model of synergy that sees technology, innovation and medical devices as allies to improve the quality of care with an eye also to costs, is it also applicable in Italy? “There are areas in the south of the country where it is more difficult to provide services, I am also thinking of the islands and mountain communities – he replies – With the Bio-medical Campus we have won an artificial intelligence project to support general pediatricians in Campania for screening of rare eye diseases. We know that it takes up to 5 years to have a certain diagnosis, now we will help the specialists with this work with AI, and then go on to experiment with a new drug that should soon have the go-ahead”.

The development of practical applications of artificial intelligence does not end there. “For example – he highlights – we are working on a use for the identification of childhood pneumonia, an artificial intelligence model that can discriminate the viral or bacterial origin. But we have also developed an ‘App’ capable of intercepting the risk of problems to nerves related to diabetes”. Finally, Pecchia’s return to Italy also aims to train young biomedical engineers: “Today we need sustainable development in healthcare as well – he adds – to do so you need technical skills but also health economics, and this is also my secret, I have a doctorate in health economics which allowed me to face all kinds of challenges, also thinking about the aspect of health management”.