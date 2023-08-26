Fly from Europe to New York in just over an hour and a half. It’s a dream for travelers on both sides of the Atlantic, especially since Concorde stopped flying. However, the American space agency NASA believes in a comeback of supersonic flying and is working on a passenger plane that should be faster and quieter than ever. The first test flight will be made this year, according to the American news channel ‘CNN’.

#London #York #minutes #NASA #working #passenger #jet