ALBERTO ROMERO FERRER Professor of Spanish Literature (Literature and Theatre), University of Cádiz Friday, January 20, 2023, 07:48



Lola Flores was born as an artist in the Jerez de la Frontera of the harsh post-war period, within a Spain in black and white, ration cards and black market. Its roots are there. A world of taverns, wine and rough flamenco, of parties for young men, farmhouses and gypsies, where women were always relegated to the marginal, to the forbidden.

Soon he will make a virtue of necessity, and he will see in these adverse areas an opportunity to shine with his own light and create a name for himself in the world of entertainment, because “dancing, gold of law… that goes wherever it wants”, as he writes Caballero Bonald on one of his characters in Two days in September.

Lolita FLores Imperio de Jerez



Flamenco and an imposted gypsy, the then “young canzonetista and dancer”, according to the publicity of the time, made her debut at the Villamarta theater, as “Lolita Flores Imperio de Jerez”, with the pasodoble Cuna cañí, which she takes from the Pastora Imperio repertoire.

She does so as the opening act in the company led by Custodia Romero and Melchor de Marchena in their variety show Luces de España, in a performance that was advertised as a gitanería. All of this occurs on October 10, 1939, just after the civil war. The “forty years of peace” of the regime begin; actually, the terrible post-war. Lola Flores was only sixteen years old.

At that precise moment, Lola Flores begins to create her own character on and off stage. For this he uses Manolo Caracol, one of the best flamenco singers of his time, and his famous stage romances Zambra (1944-1949) by Quintero, León and Quiroga, lyrical shows that combine copla, flamenco and variety, a kind of Broadway musical but Spanish.

Shortly before, he had already triumphed with El Lerele, by the maestros Currito and Genaro Monreal in 1941, another more or less occasional exotic copla-zambra that in his particular interpretation managed to attract the attention of businessmen, audiences and other artists: «Suddenly, more that a cantaora-bailaora, a hurricane, a great flamenco artist left us stunned. Do not forget this name: Lola Flores”, according to the theater critic of Informaciones.

the salvaora



The truth is that in those zambras the artist collected the flamenco witness of the best Silver Age of Spanish culture, thanks to such relevant figures of dance, singing, music, poetry or theater as Argentina, the Argentinita, Rafael Escudero, Pastora Imperio, the Lorca of Gypsy Ballads and Blood Wedding or the Falla of El amor brujo.

But he did it with a passionate sense of the copla, a very naturalistic expressiveness, an interpretation presided over by the imposture of an exuberant sexuality and a modernity that challenged the morality of the regime. Something like a “neorealist” way of dramatizing singing and dancing, which will be his personal brand until the end.

Because La Salvaora –another of her nicknames– knew how to give body and life to all those copla stories in a very unique way. Stories from a dark past of single mothers and lovers abandoned to alcohol that are repeated over and over again in La Parrala, La Lirio, La Ruiseñora, La Lola, Elvira la cantaora, all flamenco with “their flounces entangled in thorns.” Women of low life and condition –Green eyes, Tattoo, I am that, Rosa the one with the polka dots– who seemed to challenge a unique world of men.

They were protagonists of stories that recalled the long lineage of the cursed and rebellious Lilith – Adam’s first mate before Eve – that legendary, free and indomitable figure of ancient mythology and Jewish folklore. Examples of another morality that had always been exposed as the canon of female perversity.

The stage presence of Lola Flores, in addition to her personal life, had a lot of all that: “because it was also a spicy anecdote,” says Terenci Moix, “that filled the postwar pudiness with passionate legends of considerable temperature.” She represented the sociology of Petenera, according to Francisco Umbral: that empowered woman of flamenco ancestors now transformed into a fetish of herself.

The Girl of Fire



La Zarzamora was one of his most genuine interpretations-creations. In the almost autobiographical musical piece, created by Quintero, León and Quiroga expressly for her, fiction and reality were mixed around a passionate flamenco flamenco, an impossible love and a fatality “between parmas and joy”.

This couplet, in the rhythm of a march and with boundless theatricality, tells a tragic plot about a cantaora “who always laughed / and presumed that she was breaking the hearts” of her lovers, but who goes mad as the victim of unrequited love. With great descriptive force and rapid dramatization, sometimes expressionist and other times impressionist, she metaphorically alludes to her condition as a “traitorous” woman whose mysterious eyes were compared to the characteristic red fruits with thorns of the blackberry:

They nicknamed it because they say it had

eyes like the blackberry.

It also highlights the religious and emotional metaphor of the Via Dolorosa and the color purple, the liturgical color of Lent, self-denial and sacrifice – “that brings it and that carries it / along the street of pain” -. It refers here to the ordeal and suffering of the protagonist as if it were a new Christ in a feminine version. This symbolizes the inevitable outcome as a Greek tragedy. The story condemned the protagonist, without the possibility of regeneration, to the condition of a fatal woman, since her lover “wears a wedding ring.”

In short, a character and a serialized story of impossible love and moralizing final outcome. A baroque and authentic print of more or less covert prostitution located in “er Café de Levante” that serves to draw this femme fatale made in Spain that the artist from Jerez represented so well compared to the other models of the natural woman according to the time – wife, mother, submissive and devoted.

The imposture, the haggard beauty and the provocative body of the Girl of Fire challenged everything that, outside the theater, was preached from the thinking minds of Francoism and modest civil society.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.