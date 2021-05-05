Within the framework of the presentation of the esports by 2021, Riot gave a very special announcement that we must not lose sight of. Starting May 17 and throughout June, the publisher behind League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics and other featured games, will celebrate the month of Pride.

During this presentation it was said that inclusive games mean a better experience for everyone and because this year you will not be able to march in person, especially since the pandemic is still a problem, it can still be celebrated through games of Riot.

For him Pride 2021, Riot Games has planned aesthetic content for its games such as ’emotes’, player cards and much more. Now, the more detailed information about this section will be released on May 17 through riotgames.com

Fountain: Youtube

This will be a good opportunity for fans of Riot Games and games like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, LoL Wild Rift, and Valorant to show your support for the LGBTI + community.

We also recommend: Hands-On: Valorant Introduces His New Agent and a Game-Changing Map

Riot Games has more in store for the rest of 2021

While the content announcement to celebrate pride month sounds like a very good idea, Riot Games will have a lot of work because many competitions are coming from their games at an international level.

First of all, the dates for the expected one are already defined MSI 2021 organized by Riot Games every year, which will take place from May 6 to 11, the group stage, then the Rumble from 14 to 18, semifinals on May 21 and 22 and the grand final on May 23.

It is also important to emphasize that Gillete Infinity Esports, the current LLA champion, will be the team that represents Latin America in this competition. This group will face DWG KIA from Korea, Cloud 9 from the United States and Detonation FocusMe from Japan and Riot Games will give details about these meetings soon.

We will be reporting everything that happens with the esports scene that Riot Games has for the remainder of 2021.



