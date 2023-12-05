From LLC to simple company: Grillo’s company changes its skin

Giuseppe (“Beppe”) Piero Grillo, must thank the government of Giorgia Meloni. In fact, it is thanks to a provision from the current executive if the well-known comedian and guru of the Five Star Movement will benefit from a strong tax discount on his substantial real estate properties. In fact, last November 15th, in Genoa Paavin Tadjik, Grillo’s wife accompanied by her husband, appeared before the notary Federico Cattanei. Tadjik was present as well sole director of Gestimar srl, Grillo’s real estate company.



A shareholders’ meeting was then held to decide on the transformation from an LLC into a simple company. Why the move? Tadjik states that “the Stability Law for 2023 has also provided tax breaks for limited companies that transform into simple companies by 30 November 2023, provided that their exclusive or main object is the management of real estate”. The new Gestimar will therefore have a capital of 30 thousand euros and Grillo will be the sole director.

The report lists the assets owned. The 49 cents of an office in Genoa, a real estate complex in Genoa-Nervi (consisting of two main buildings and two accessories), a property in Sardinia in the “Case del Golf” condominium in La Liccioli with parking space and cellar and three properties in Valtournenche (Aosta).

For the purposes of the facilitated substitute tax, provided for by the aforementioned law, the “normal” value of the properties that pass from the limited company to the simple company was calculated at 922 thousand 362 euros, resulting from the application to the amount of the income resulting in the land register from the multipliers determined with the criteria established by law. In detail the substitute tax will be applied on the difference between the transformation cost (898 thousand 936 euros) and the fiscally recognized cost (238 thousand 297 euros).

And since the Stability Law passed by the Meloni government provides that for income tax purposes the substitute tax of 8% is applied on the capital gain between the normal value of the assigned assets and their fiscally recognized cost, Grillo will pay the treasury only 52 thousand euros. All after Gestimar closed the 2022 budget with a profit of 421 thousand euros thanks to the sale of three apartments in Sardinia.

