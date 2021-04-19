D.he heavyweights of European football are serious. Twelve top clubs want to found a European super league as soon as possible. This was announced by several clubs, including English champions Liverpool FC, on Monday night. German clubs have not yet joined the alliance.

The announcement of the league, which was initially called both “European Super League” and “Super League” in the announcement made by its founding clubs, came just before the upcoming executive meeting of the European Football Union on Monday. The European Football Union Uefa wants to increase the Champions League from 32 to 36 participants and introduce a new mode. This should apply from the 2024/25 season.

Clubs from England, Spain and Italy

But the top European clubs have other plans. In addition to Liverpool, the other Premier League clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur as well as the top Spanish clubs Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as well as the Italian trio Juventus Turin, AC and Inter Milan belong to the association . Three more clubs are to be added. The teams announced talks with Uefa and the world association Fifa.

“We will help football at every level and bring it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires, “Real boss Florentino Perez was quoted as being chairman.

Immediately after the plans were published, the world association Fifa sent a statement in which they did not directly mention the new league, but nevertheless expressed their “disapproval” of all plans that were based on the “basic principles of solidarity, inclusiveness, integrity and equal financial redistribution “Does not reflect.

A super league with 20 clubs is planned, five of which are to join via a qualification mechanism. The games should take place during the week. Two groups of ten are planned, the winner will then be determined via knockout games. The founding associations should initially have 3.5 billion euros at their disposal. The clubs also want to make solidarity payments.

Uefa threatens

The plans for a super league had already leaked on Sunday and had caused great criticism. The Uefa and the national leagues reacted a little later with a sharp threat. The clubs would be excluded from all further competitions, their players would no longer be allowed to play for national teams, said the Uefa. Fifa and the other continental associations had already announced this in the past.

The German record champions FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are not involved in the plans – as is the French champion Paris Saint-Germain. “We thank the clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to join,” said the UEFA statement on Sunday evening.