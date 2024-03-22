Amy Cassidy is a household name in Liverpool. This is one of his 'jewels' of the youth team and who today is the protagonist off the fields when he was sentenced to 13 years and 3 months in prison, after admitting before a Manchester court his guilt in a multimillion-dollar operation of drug traffic.

Cassidy, now 46 years old, had been in jail for three years awaiting trial along with his accomplices, his brother Jonathan and Nasar Ahmed.

The Cassidy brothers' way of operating consisted of using encrypted phones to import 356 kilos of cocaine valued at 32.6 million euros into United Kingdom from South America to Liverpool.

According to the investigation cited by the Mirror newspaper, the cocaine was shipped from Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia to Amsterdam. Once they arrived from the Netherlands to Merseyside in modified vehicles, Jamie managed distribution in England and Scotland.

The shipments were registered in March and April 2020. However, investigators estimate that the deal had been going on for years.

They claim that the illegal money they earned was validated through real estate deals, such as when they bought land in Liverpool. In addition, it was learned that the former Liverpool had a code pseudonym “Nuclear-Dog” and his brother “Whisky-Wasp”.

Jamie's career

Jamie is remembered for being a winner of the 1996 FA Youth Cup with the 'Reds' alongside Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen in beating West Ham United.

Kamie played as a midfielder and signed a professional contract with Liverpool, but did not make his debut for the Reds. At the age of 15 he was the top scorer for the English youth team.

The teams he played for were Cambridge United, Cambridge City, Northwich Victoria and Burscough. His physical problems cut short what was going to be a great sporting career.

SPORTS

More sports news