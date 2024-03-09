There are 25 films that won an Oscar for Best International Film that the public judges are better than the winners of the Best Film statuette in the same year. At least according to the ratings given on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), reference web page in which the films oscarized They usually accumulate tens of thousands of votes from users around the world.

Italian films Life is Beautiful (1997) and cinema Paradiso (1988) are the two international winners that obtain the best marks of all the winners in the 74 editions of the Oscars. They competed the same year that the best film was Shakespeare in Love and Walking Miss Daisyrespectively.

There is no clear pattern that explains the preference for the international film over the main award-winning one. The country whose films 'won' Best Picture the most times is Italy, with seven films. There are also two films in Spanish, both from Argentina: The official story (1985) and The Secret in Their Eyes (2009), who shared the stage at the gala with Memories of Africa (1985) and the hurt Locker (2009).

It is notorious that musicals do not usually prevail: the seven times that the best film included songs and dances (Smiles and tears, Chicago, West Side History, An American in Paris, Gigi, My Fair Lady, Oliver!) the general public rated the international film better. There is one exception: My Fair Lady (1964), which with 7.7, has a better grade than the international one from that year, Yesterday Today and Tomorrow7.2.

Tom Jones, the least valued

The distances between the ratings of the two films stand out in specific years and the greatest difference in ratings occurs in two films from the 1964 gala: the American Tom Jones It has a 6.4 on IMDB compared to 8 on 8 ½ by Federico Fellini.

Other years, the best film winners stand out far above: this is the case of the first two installments of The Godfather, Schindler's List and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kingall of them in the list of the 10 best films in history according to IMDB classification.

2020 was a peculiar year: Parasites by Bong Joon Ho won both awards and left the ceremony with four golden statuettes. It was the first South Korean nominee, and also the first to be Best Picture in a language other than English.

Foreign films increased their presence among the Best Picture nominations (regardless of their origin) starting in 1999, with Life is Beautiful, by Roberto Benigni, or Everything about my mother, by Pedro Almodóvar: so far this has happened seven times. The phenomenon was made possible by the expansion, starting in 2010, of the list of nominees for Best Picture. In the following table we collect the notes of the films since 1999.

The big change

The inclusion of more international films among those nominated for Best Picture is related to the increase in the number of members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as its diversity. In the year 2012, Los Angeles Times published that of the 5,765 voting members of the Academy, 94% were white and 77% were men.

The institution reacted by increasing diversity and the number of voters, but in 2015 it was reported, especially through the #OscarsSoWhite movement, that white people predominated on the list of nominees. Since then, the institution presented an opening plan that seeks to redouble the presence of women among voters, as well as “underrepresented ethnic and racial groups.”

Starting in 2019, when the Mexican Rome (2018) was nominated for best film, at least one international film began to be nominated in this category, except in 2021 (that year the Danish Another round won the statuette for Best International Film). For this year's ceremony, the Academy reported that it has 10,500 members representing 75 countries or territories: members from outside the United States are 20% of the total and 34% are women.

The award has been changing: now it goes to an international film, in any language, but until 2019 it had to be in a foreign language (that is, not English). Before Life is Beautifulthe only foreign language film nominated for best picture had been Z (1969), Algerian production by Constantin Costa-Gavras. It happened in 1970 and has a better rating on IMDB than midnight cowboyawarded that same year.

Until 1957 this award was an honorary category, created in 1949, and was awarded for the first time to the production of Monsieur Vincent, released two years earlier. Then there were no nominations, but the academy announced her favorite, a format that only lasted seven years.

What will happen in this year's delivery? There is a particularity: the French film Anatomy of a fall competes for Best Film, but not Best International Film. In fact, her country did not present her as a candidate. In the premier category there is also another non-American candidate: The area of ​​interest. The latter, of British production, also competes in an international film against the Spanish one The Snow Societythe Italian I captainthe Japanese Perfect days and the German Teacher's room.

