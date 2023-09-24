Libya and Morocco have been in the headlines in recent weeks. Humanitarian crises that have caused the death of thousands of people and an enormous impact on the lives of many others who will suffer their consequences for decades. These are just two of the crises that affect millions of people around the world, but there are many others that do not get as many spotlights. In the last year, the already record level of humanitarian needs has risen to affect 363 million people.

The causes of such a situation are multiple and complex; among them, the impact of climate change on the populations that contribute least to it, the levels of poverty and inequality in large areas of the planet, the domino effect of the conflict in Ukraine, the food security crises or the lack of national and international responsibility in the guarantee of human rights and decent conditions for life.

More information

According to UN Office of Humanitarian Action, by mid-September only 30% of the United Nations humanitarian appeal had been covered. This record funding shortfall makes it increasingly difficult to respond to the urgent needs of crisis-affected populations. But, in addition, global data hides a very unequal and unfair reality: There are crises that are very neglected compared to others..

It is imperative, therefore, that the international community significantly increase humanitarian funding and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of aid. It is urgent to ensure that any human suffering is alleviated anywhere in the world and this is what European NGOs have demanded. Millions of lives are at stake.

Assume responsibilities

Europe is at the forefront of the donor community and that means it must play a key role in promoting sustainable development and guaranteeing fundamental rights across the planet. Its Member States must increase their national funds to respond to crises affecting millions of people. In this context, Spain leads the way with its new Cooperation Law, which contemplates that 10% of Official Development Assistance (ODA) be allocated to humanitarian assistance.

The member states of the European Union meet this week in Madrid to discuss the COHAFA work program, focused on issues such as the financing gap or the nexus that must exist between humanitarian action, development and peace. These topics will also be addressed in a meeting organized on September 25, by VOICE and The Coordinator of Development Organizations (Spain); where special emphasis will also be placed on the so-called localization, that is, the duty to work hand in hand with local communities and their organizations, especially those led by women.

The crises in Libya and Morocco, but also those affecting the Sahel, Ukraine or Sudan, should remind us that behind every statistic there are human lives, stories of suffering and resistance that deserve not only headlines, but above all support to guarantee rights. of millions of people and a decent future. The international community has a responsibility that it cannot evade. The principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence are fundamental to humanitarian action. In particular, impartiality which means that human suffering should be alleviated whenever it is found, and that the provision of support should respond to the degree of suffering it is intended to alleviate and not to any other interest.

The European Union must lead these efforts and demonstrate that political will can be a powerful force to turn the tide. The Spanish presidency of the EU is a good opportunity to demonstrate European commitment to 363 million people.

Dominic Crowley He is president of VOICE, the network of 89 European NGOs that promote humanitarian aid. See also American warship in Trieste It is the USS Truman aircraft carrier. Yellow Irene Bello Quintana She is president of the Coordinator of Organizations for Development, made up of more than 600 organizations from across the Spanish State that work for a just, feminist and sustainable world.

You can follow Future Planet in Twitter, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.