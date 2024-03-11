He Once Caldas It's news these days. On Sunday his star striker Dayro Moreno scored a goal in a 1-1 draw with Envigado in Manizales and reached 224 goals per Colombian tournament, equaling the Argentine Sergio Galvan as the top scorer.

The team not only celebrates that fact, but is in the group of the eight best in the championship and seeks to stay there.

And while that is happening today at the club, one of its legendary players, Rubén Dario Velásquez, He goes up and down in the Caldense capital.

He sees it normal

He does it in front of a car, in a taxi, with which he makes a living, but that does not matter to the former player, who has his future defined.

He was on the team that won the 2004 Libertadores Cup and who came second in the Intercontinental in Japan.

“After having achieved it and the sacrifice that was made, one sees it differently. I live it normally. It was one of the big titles that was experienced in Manizales and in the country, but I don't get too involved in that part. For me it is something of history,” Velásquez told El Colombiano.

And he added: “It was already complicated with Pimentel, he is someone who manages his club as he sees fit. They offered me Patriots, more of the same. I finished in 2009 and decided I wasn't going to continue.”

When he was a player he bought a taxi and once he retired as a player and as a coach, he settled in.

“I didn't have the idea of ​​being involved in football, and having it there one day I started working on the car and that's what I'm doing. It wasn't that I had it planned, it happened,” he said.

“Since I didn't have a career here in Medellín it is much better. That's one of the parts I like the most. From time to time you find someone who recognizes you, but it is not frequent,” said Velásquez, who is known as 'Chusco'.