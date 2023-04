Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 00:19



| Updated 07:54h.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two quotes that have gone down in history are attributed to the great don Miguel de Unamuno: “You will win, but you will not convince”, and the less fortunate “Let them invent, then”. The Bilbao intellectual pronounced it in 1906, the same year that the Galician José Valle …

This content is exclusive for subscribers