In a strong speech, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof defended this Thursday afternoon the measures announced by Alberto Fernández and harshly questioned the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, whom he accused of “do politics” and “enter the electoral campaign.”

These are the strongest phrases of Kicillof

1) “When the beds run out in the City, we generously serve them in the province“.

2) “Today they have decided to go into politics and enter the electoral campaign. I ask the opposition to court. We sow uncertainty, doubt and fear. When measures are not taken afterwards we have to regret not that someone disagrees or is angry, but dead in hospital corridors. “

3) “The virus does not recognize one side and the other of General Paz“

4) “I heard today that it was said that the measures taken by the President of the Nation were untimely or lacking in reflection or scientific support. It is a lie. It is a dangerous attempt to use politically as much anxiety and anguish as the one we are experiencing” –

5) “The consensus verse is not true. It seems that the only consensus is to do what they want.”

6) “The epicenter of this second wave is the city of Buenos Aires and this is not an insult or a Chicano, but numbers from a table.”

7) “We would like these geniuses of epidemiology to get in touch with Great Britain or France, to explain their genius”.

8) “In the previous government, schools were closed and without a pandemic. They ended up with fewer schools than they had started. They will not run away from me, so we don’t care about education.”

9) “Yesterday the president of your party (Patricia Bullrich) was in front of the villa in Olivos insulting the president loudly. Is that dialogue like that? Sometimes I think if it would not be better for Macri to come to discuss with us. We think that Larreta was different but in the end he is equal to Bullrich and Macri. Let Macri come to discuss what measure is best to take. It is more genuine, sincere and easier. Because one is soft, the other is hard and they all go to the same side. “

10) “There has been a rabid, furious opposition that signs anything, that says that vaccines are poison, that it is against vaccination, against everything the government does.”

11) “I’m not exegete by Alberto Fernández “.

12) All epidemiologists and specialists are calling for tougher measures. Who has no scientific basis? They can’t lie to people’s faces like that. “

13) “The private system is saturated which is the one that almost serves the entire City of Buenos Aires. I know that the head of government does not speak of the private system. 80% of the city’s inhabitants are served in the private system, according to official numbers. “

14) “The Province of Buenos Aires, and in particular the suburbs, adhere to measurements that the president dictated exhaustively “.

fifteen) “I thank the workers of the City and to all the people of the province of Buenos Aires. We have shown that we do not have pettiness, that we do not act selfishly, that in the province it is not ‘for himself who can’ “.

16) “The previous days I was exchanging messages (with Larreta). It seems to me that today it is not a question of feigning dialogue and consensus when what they want to do is sow fear and uncertainty. What else can I say. They took on many sides of the planet. Let them explain what they did wrong in England or what Lacalle Pou is doing wrong in Uruguay, which has closed schools. “

17) “I think opportunism is starting to be embarrassing at this point (referring to Macri). It can be discussed in epidemiological terms. He may have another opinion, but what he cannot do is say that he defends education. You can’t do it. “

18) “I understand Alberto because the other time we tried to reach a consensus (with the City) and it did not work. They came out of there to say that the measures were wrong. And they signed a statement together with their entire party saying they did not want restrictions. “