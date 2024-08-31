Ceglie Messapica, everything is ready for the third evening of “La Piazza”. Here are all the guests and the complete program

After the success of the second evening of The Squarethe political-economic festival of Affaritaliani.ittime is running out for the third appointment. Many guests will be on stage Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) August 31st from 7.00 pm.

Starting from the President of the Puglia Region Michael Emilianowill then follow, among others, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchiopresident of Lmdv Capital and of Ray Ban world, and the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.